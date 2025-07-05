Clash Erupts In Prayagraj Over Muharram Procession Route Change, 22 Arrested

On Thursday night, tensions sprout out in Prayagraj’s Yamunanagar zone after a Muharram procession was taken out without official permission. This prompted Uttar Pradesh Police to register a case against 40 individuals. So far, 22 people have been arrested related to the case. A detailed search operations are underway to catch the remaining 18 accused.

The incident happened at 8 PM in the Sirsa market area, where the procession purportedly strayed from the customary path, inciting protests from shopkeepers and residents. According to the police, advance permission from the district administration is needed when such processions opt for new routes, something that was apparently breached.

Traders protested against ‘ unauthorized’ Muharram procession

A mob of traders, which is organised by a local trade unionist Bhagwan Kesari, protested at Tal Chauraha against the unauthorized event. This triggered a minor face-off with the participants of the procession. Tension raised between the two groups before the police contingent from the Meja police station arrived at the place and restored the order.

ALSO READ: Is July 7 A Holiday For Muharram? Here’s What CBSE And RBI Calendars Say

“Permission must be taken to conduct a religious procession, particularly if the route is being changed. Here, no such permission was taken,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S. P. Upadhyay told.

Muharram procession: FIR registered



The police have filed an FIR against five named persons and 50 unnamed individuals. soon after a collective complaint from neighborhood shop owners. Meanwhile, authorities have confirmed that 22 persons have been arrested so far and attempts are being made to apprehend others.

However, the local residents of the Sirsa market area, where Hindus are the majority, complained about what they called an effort to create a “new trend“ by taking the Muharram procession through an alternate route. This issue has allegedly created trouble among locals, who were skeptical of the reasons for altering the route.

Security in the Sirsa market area has been increased after the incident, and police are keeping a close eye to ensure that there are no further incidents happen again. The authorities have appealed the public to keep peace in area and assist them with the investigation.

ALSO READ: Muharram 2025: Which Government Offices, Banks, And Schools Will Remain Closed In India?