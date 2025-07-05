Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Home > India > Muharram 2025: Which Government Offices, Banks, And Schools Will Remain Closed In India?

Muharram 2025: Which Government Offices, Banks, And Schools Will Remain Closed In India?

India will observe the Muharram holiday on July 6 or July 7, 2025, depending on the moon sighting. All government offices, schools, banks, and stock markets will remain closed on the observed day. States with a larger Muslim population may announce additional closures, with final confirmation pending local notifications.

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 14:58:59 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

India is all set to observe Muharram 2025 either on July 6 or July 7. The government calendar marked July 6, Sunday, as the tentative gazetted holiday for Muharram, however the date might change depending on the moon sighting.

Muharram Holiday 2025

Muharram is the first month in the Islamic (Hijri) calendar and is a sacred month in Islam, during which violence and warfare are historically prohibited. Muharram marks the beginning of Islamic New Year. Since  Muharram is marked as gazetted holiday in governmnet calendar, all the governmnet institutions including offices and schools are obliged to halt all workings and will remain closed on the observed day. It is mandatory not optional. 

Since Islamic calendar follows moon, there is a probability that the festival might shift to July 7. In this case, all government institutions will remain closed on July, 7, Monday. 

Muharram Holiday 2025: Which Institutions To Remain Closed?

All government institutions at state and central level including offices, schools colleges, post offices, and many private establishments across the country will remain closed. Though ,July 6, is marked as the date for observance of Muharram, it is advised to keep eye on the local  and administrative notifications for confirmation.

All banks across the country will also be closed on the day of Muharram. Everyone is advised to complete any essential financial transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience, in case Muharram falls on July 7. 

India’s leading Stock exchange including the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and MCX will remain closed as well on Muharram. 

State-Wise Muharram Holiday 

States with larger Muslim population like Telangana, West Bengal,  Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are likely to declare holidays in July 7 as well. This year’s Muharram might witness a state-wise holiday. 

The final notification will be released by the states on the basis of religious and administrative coordination.

Also Read: Punjab Board Rolls Out Fresh, Streamlined Syllabus for Classes 1–12 for 2025–26

Tags: Muharram
Advertisement

More News

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Romance Gets Serious: Wedding On The Cards
India vs England 2nd Test: Will Rain At Birmingham Impact Day 4’s Play?
“Treated Like Cattle”: Palestinian Woman Exposes Brutal ICE Ordeal
Domestic Supply Chains Face Strain as Trump Prepares 12 New Tariff Order
Saturday Bank Holiday: All Banks Will Remain Closed Or Open On 5th July? Know Here
US President Donald Trump Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Likely Next Week
Muharram 2025: 10 Heartfelt Wishes You Can Share With Your Friends, Relatives
Raj Thackeray Thanks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis For Thackeray Brothers Reunion
Mark My Words, PM Modi Will Meekly Bow To Trump Tariff Deadline: Rahul
Meghalaya Pressure Group Demands Amit Shah For ILP Extension

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?