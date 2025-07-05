Muharram 2025: Which Government Offices, Banks, And Schools Will Remain Closed In India?

India is all set to observe Muharram 2025 either on July 6 or July 7. The government calendar marked July 6, Sunday, as the tentative gazetted holiday for Muharram, however the date might change depending on the moon sighting.

Muharram Holiday 2025

Muharram is the first month in the Islamic (Hijri) calendar and is a sacred month in Islam, during which violence and warfare are historically prohibited. Muharram marks the beginning of Islamic New Year. Since Muharram is marked as gazetted holiday in governmnet calendar, all the governmnet institutions including offices and schools are obliged to halt all workings and will remain closed on the observed day. It is mandatory not optional.

Since Islamic calendar follows moon, there is a probability that the festival might shift to July 7. In this case, all government institutions will remain closed on July, 7, Monday.

Muharram Holiday 2025: Which Institutions To Remain Closed?

All government institutions at state and central level including offices, schools colleges, post offices, and many private establishments across the country will remain closed. Though ,July 6, is marked as the date for observance of Muharram, it is advised to keep eye on the local and administrative notifications for confirmation.

All banks across the country will also be closed on the day of Muharram. Everyone is advised to complete any essential financial transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience, in case Muharram falls on July 7.

India’s leading Stock exchange including the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), and MCX will remain closed as well on Muharram.

State-Wise Muharram Holiday

States with larger Muslim population like Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are likely to declare holidays in July 7 as well. This year’s Muharram might witness a state-wise holiday.

The final notification will be released by the states on the basis of religious and administrative coordination.

