Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Entertainment donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal Entertainment donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal Entertainment donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal Entertainment donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Live TV
TRENDING |
Entertainment donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal Entertainment donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal Entertainment donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal Entertainment donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Home > Education > Punjab Board Rolls Out Fresh, Streamlined Syllabus for Classes 1–12 for 2025–26

Punjab Board Rolls Out Fresh, Streamlined Syllabus for Classes 1–12 for 2025–26

Punjab Board releases revised subject-wise syllabus for Classes 1–12 for 2025–26, focusing on NEP 2020 alignment, activity-based learning, coding, skill development, and stream-wise specialization. New subjects and assessments aim to boost concept-based education.

Punjab Board releases revised subject-wise syllabus for Classes 1–12 for 2025–26, focusing on NEP 2020, skill-based learning, and digital literacy; available now on the official PSEB website.
Punjab Board unveils new, student-friendly syllabus for Classes 1–12 for 2025–26! From coding in middle school to skill-based learning in senior classes, the revamped curriculum aligns with NEP 2020 goals. Download now from the official PSEB website!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 13:58:15 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) has released the revised subject-wise syllabus from Class 1 to Class 12 for the next academic session 2025–26. The publication is an important part of the Board’s continuous attempt to streamline the education standards and align with the ideals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.The PSEB website now features the revised curriculum, which attempts to enhance quality, consistency, and clarity for all state-contracted schools.

Curriculum for Primary and Middle School (1 to 8 class)

Building on Foundational Learning: For Classes 1 to 3, building on foundational literacy and numeracy will be a focus.

Activity-Based Learning: Maths, Languages, and EVS will have more participative activity-based learning.

Coding & Digital Literacy Introduced: From Class 6 onwards, students will be introduced with ease to coding and digital literacy.

Punjabi Language Enriched: Punjabi language curriculum has been enriched to equip students to better understand their indigenous culture.

Integrated Assessments: Schools shall carry out continuous and integrated assessment in place of solely depending upon examinations. 

Redesigned Framework for Classes 9 to 12 and Senior Secondary Classes

Subject Depth Improved: Class 9–12 curricula redone to ensure in-depth comprehension of concepts and practicality.

Stream-Wise Specializations: Comprehensive assignment of subjects for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams in grades 11–12.

New Subjects Introduced: Environmental Studies, Entrepreneurship, and AI being introduced as electives.

Skill-Based Education: Vocational subjects re-structured to align with market demand and employability.

Board Exam Readiness: Pattern of examination designed to boost concept-based knowledge and minimize rote learning.

The Board Chairperson described, “Our aim is to create a modern and well-balanced curriculum which promises not just academic success but all-round development and life-long learning as well.” Teachers have been directed to go through orientation courses conducted by PSEB so that they are able to implement the new material and methods successfully. Schools are asked to download subject-wise syllabi from the official PSEB website and start planning academics accordingly. The Board has also assured publishing model papers and sample tests in the coming future for the students as well as teachers to adapt to the changes.

Must Read: CUET UG Result 2025 Declared: Step-By-Step Guide to Download Scorecard

Tags: New Academic Session Punjab BoardPSEB Revised SyllabusPunjab Board Subject-Wise Curriculum
Advertisement

More News

India vs England 2nd Test: Will Rain At Birmingham Impact Day 4’s Play?
“Treated Like Cattle”: Palestinian Woman Exposes Brutal ICE Ordeal
Domestic Supply Chains Face Strain as Trump Prepares 12 New Tariff Order
Saturday Bank Holiday: All Banks Will Remain Closed Or Open On 5th July? Know Here
US President Donald Trump Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Likely Next Week
Muharram 2025: 10 Heartfelt Wishes You Can Share With Your Friends, Relatives
Raj Thackeray Thanks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis For Thackeray Brothers Reunion
Mark My Words, PM Modi Will Meekly Bow To Trump Tariff Deadline: Rahul
Meghalaya Pressure Group Demands Amit Shah For ILP Extension
Who is Tania? Punjabi Actress’ Father In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Punjab By Unknown Assailants

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?