Punjab Board Rolls Out Fresh, Streamlined Syllabus for Classes 1–12 for 2025–26

The Punjab School of Education Board (PSEB) has released the revised subject-wise syllabus from Class 1 to Class 12 for the next academic session 2025–26. The publication is an important part of the Board’s continuous attempt to streamline the education standards and align with the ideals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.The PSEB website now features the revised curriculum, which attempts to enhance quality, consistency, and clarity for all state-contracted schools.

Curriculum for Primary and Middle School (1 to 8 class)

Building on Foundational Learning: For Classes 1 to 3, building on foundational literacy and numeracy will be a focus.

Activity-Based Learning: Maths, Languages, and EVS will have more participative activity-based learning.

Coding & Digital Literacy Introduced: From Class 6 onwards, students will be introduced with ease to coding and digital literacy.

Punjabi Language Enriched: Punjabi language curriculum has been enriched to equip students to better understand their indigenous culture.

Integrated Assessments: Schools shall carry out continuous and integrated assessment in place of solely depending upon examinations.

Redesigned Framework for Classes 9 to 12 and Senior Secondary Classes

Subject Depth Improved: Class 9–12 curricula redone to ensure in-depth comprehension of concepts and practicality.

Stream-Wise Specializations: Comprehensive assignment of subjects for the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams in grades 11–12.

New Subjects Introduced: Environmental Studies, Entrepreneurship, and AI being introduced as electives.

Skill-Based Education: Vocational subjects re-structured to align with market demand and employability.

Board Exam Readiness: Pattern of examination designed to boost concept-based knowledge and minimize rote learning.

The Board Chairperson described, “Our aim is to create a modern and well-balanced curriculum which promises not just academic success but all-round development and life-long learning as well.” Teachers have been directed to go through orientation courses conducted by PSEB so that they are able to implement the new material and methods successfully. Schools are asked to download subject-wise syllabi from the official PSEB website and start planning academics accordingly. The Board has also assured publishing model papers and sample tests in the coming future for the students as well as teachers to adapt to the changes.

