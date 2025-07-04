CUET UG Result 2025 Declared: Step-By-Step Guide To Download Scorecard

The National Test Agency (NTA) has officially released the CUET UG result 2025 on Friday, July 4, 2025. The candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their scorecard at NTA’s official website, cuet.nta.nic.in . NTA has announced the news via their official X account. The scorecard is mandatory for the students to participate in the counselling for admission.

CUET UG Result 2025 Are OUT: Here’s How To Check And Download

To check the results candidates must have their credentials including

CUET UG Application number Date Of Birth

Steps to check and download the scorecard

Visit official website at cuet.nta.nic.in Tab on link ‘CUET UG 2025 Scorecard/Result download’ on the homepage, Enter all login credentials Submit and Download the result for future counselling process.

After the release of provisional answer key on June 17, candidates are given the opportunity to challenge the question by paying 200 rupees per question via online mode. The window for the same was closed on June 20, 2025. No re-evaluation and re-checking will be done after announcement of the final results .

Candidates can now start registering for the counselling process in their preferred course and university on the basis of their scorecard and merit list by respective universities.

