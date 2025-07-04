Live Tv
CUET UG 2025 Results: Delhi University Cut-offs Expected to Rise for Top Courses—Check It Out Here

CUET UG 2025 results are set to be declared today, July 4, by the National Testing Agency. Delhi University is likely to see higher cut-offs for B.Com and BA (Hons) courses, while science programs like Botany and Life Sciences may experience slight decreases. Aspirants are advised to track DU's admission updates and prepare for upcoming counselling rounds.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 15:52:38 IST

The results of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET UG) 2025 will be released today, July 4, by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students who participated in the examination from May 13 to June 3 can view their result scorecards on the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in.

Prior to the release of the result, the final answer key was released on July 1 to allow students to view the correct answers and calculate their possible scores. This year’s CUET UG is once again the basis for undergraduate admissions to central universities, including University of Delhi (UD), currently ranked one of the most soughtafter and prestigious Universities in India.

DU Admissions: What the Cut-Offs Might Look Like

Based on analysis from admissions experts and initial analysis, cut-offs for popular programs in Delhi University including B.Com (Hons), B.Com (Program), BA (Hons) Political science and psychology are expected to either remain steady or rise slightly owing to strong competition.

Here are the expected CUET UG 2025 cut-off ranges for General category students in either popular DU undergraduate programs (out of 800 maximum marks):

Course 2024 Cut-off Expected 2025 Cut-off
B.Com (Hons) 752 – 782 755 – 790
B.Com (Program) 608 – 758 610 – 765
BA (Hons) Economics 609 – 758 615 – 765
BA (Hons) Political Sci. 771 – 794 775 – 795
BA (Hons) Psychology 763 – 788 765 – 790

These figures suggest that candidates aiming for top commerce and arts programs should ideally secure a score of 755 or above to remain in a strong position during the admission rounds.

Slight Ease in Science Program Cut-Offs

In contrast, science programs like Botany, Zoology, and Life Sciences at DU are likely to see slightly lower or stable cut-off scores, indicating a modest decline in competition for these courses. Here’s what candidates can expect:

Science Course 2024 Cut-off Expected 2025 Cut-off
BSc (Hons) Botany 385 – 541 380 – 535
BSc (Hons) Zoology 414 – 564 410 – 560
BSc (Program) Life Sci. 364 – 516 360 – 510

This weak decline in cut-off trends can be beneficial for candidates seeking recordings in you science departments, especially those who felt the high competition over the years.

What Should Aspirants Do Next?

Now that the results are declared, students should immediately check the Cuet UG 2025 score and compare them against the forecast cutting. With the expectation of the official counseling plan and the seat allocation process soon, the candidates should remain updated with announcements from Delhi University and other participating universities.

Experts recommend students to prepare preferences for backup and ensure timely registration for counseling rounds to avoid disappearance on available seats. Since some streams are likely to cross the cut, strategic alternatives and timely action will be important.

Tags: CUET UGCUET UG 2025 resultsDelhi UniversityDU Admissions
