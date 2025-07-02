TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Released — Check Download Steps, Exam Date, And Guidelines

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially made the Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 available for download on its website, tnpscexams.in. The exam is set to be held on July 12, 2025, and candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

Without these, entry will not be allowed under any circumstances.

Key Details You Should Know

This year’s Group 4 recruitment is one of the most anticipated government exams in Tamil Nadu, offering 3,935 vacancies for roles such as Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist, Bill Collector, and others.

The hall ticket not only contains your exam date and centre but also your roll number, photo, registration number, and reporting time. The exam will take place between 9:30 AM and 12:30 PM on July 12.

Here’s How to Download TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025

If you’re preparing for the exam, here’s a simple way to download your hall ticket:

Visit the official TNPSC site: www.tnpscexams.in Click on the ‘Hall Ticket Download’ link Look for ‘TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025’ Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth Click Submit Your admit card will appear on screen check your photo, name, date, and centre Download and print it for exam day

If anything looks incorrect your name, exam centre, or photo report it to TNPSC immediately via helpdesk@tnpscexams.in.

TNPSC Group 4 Exam City & Centre Info

Once your admit card is downloaded, you’ll see the exam city and exact venue. Make sure you visit your centre a day early, especially if it’s in another town, to avoid any confusion or delays.

Even a few minutes’ delay can cost you your chance to write the exam.

Important Exam Day Instructions

Keep these points in mind on July 12:

Reach your exam centre 30–45 minutes early

Carry the printed hall ticket and original photo ID

Do not bring mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or books

Use only blue or black pens

Follow all instructions inside the exam hall strictly

Sit only in your assigned seat

Keep your photo and signature clearly visible on your hall ticket

Avoiding any misconduct is crucial. TNPSC has strict policies, and violations can result in disqualification.

What to Do If There’s a Problem with Your Hall Ticket?

In case there are any errors wrong name, photo mismatch, or wrong exam city don’t wait. Contact TNPSC support via email or the helpline on their site. It’s always better to fix things days in advance.

Details Printed on the TNPSC Hall Ticket

Here’s a checklist of what you’ll see on your admit card:

Full Name and Roll Number

Registration Number

Date of Birth

Exam Date, Time, and Shift

Centre Name and Address

Photograph and Signature

Exam Duration and Seat Number

Category, Gender, and Exam Name

Instructions to follow on the day

TNPSC Group 4: A Quick Overview

Particulars Details Conducting Body TNPSC Total Posts 3935 Admit Card Release 2nd July 2025 Exam Date 12th July 2025 Time 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM Official Website www.tnpscexams.in

