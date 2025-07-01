JAC Class 11 Result 2025 Declared With 98.71% Pass Rate At jacresults.com – Check Now

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has officially declared the Class 11 Annual Examination Result 2025, bringing relief and celebration to thousands of students across the state. The results are now available online at the council’s official website jacresults.com.

As per the official announcement, a whopping 98.71% successful promotion rate was attained with 344,987 of the 349,476 examinees passing the annual exam. The statement showcases ongoing strength and resilience in JDH education.

Boys and Girls Perform Exceptionally Well

Among the 357,995 students enrolled, male students accounted for 169,693 registrations. Of these, 165,286 appeared for the exams, and 163,013 were promoted, achieving a 98.62% promotion rate.

Female students showed a slightly better performance. Out of the 188,302 girls who enrolled, 184,190 showed up, and 181,974 got promoted for a promotion rate of 98.79% a testament to the improving academic standards and equality of education in Jharkhand.

Taken together, the figures indicate almost parity in educational achievement of boys and girls and a sustained commitment to education reforms in the state.

Additional Exam Categories and Figures

The JAC has also released further detailed statistics.

3,848 students fell under the “current” category

8,519 students belonged to the “previous” category

641 students were marked as absent

These records highlight the council’s commitment to transparency and accurate academic documentation.

Other JAC Results Declared Simultaneously

Alongside the Class 11 results, the council also published outcomes for two other important examinations:

Model School Entrance Examination 2025 Intermediate Vocational Course Examination 2025

School principals have been granted access to download the tabulation registers for Class 11 to ensure internal record keeping, verification, and administrative updates are processed accurately and promptly.

Step-by-Step Guide: How to Check JAC Class 11 Result 2025

Students eager to view their scores can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at jacresults.com Click on the link titled “Class 11 Annual Examination 2025 Results” Enter your roll number and other credentials correctly Hit submit to view your result Download or print the result for future reference

Students and guardians are advised to keep roll numbers handy and to report any discrepancies immediately to the school authorities.

Council’s Continued Commitment to Education

It is a ceremonious and timely announcement for the JAC, which is processing results for over 3.6 lakh students. It reflects good governance practice applied on result announcement with high promotion of students which signifies the efforts for inclusive and consistent education across all geographical traditional ecological regions of the state.

The Jharkhand Academic Council has again proven itself to be fair, transparent and academically honest. The Class XI students can now go to the next academic challenge, and the timely and regular dispatch of the Class XI results is a step in the right direction for education in Jharkhand.

