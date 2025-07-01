AKTU One View Result 2025 Declared For Odd Semester Exams At aktu.ac.in – Check Now, Step-By-Step Guide

Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh has released the AKTU One View Result 2025 for odd semester examinations. Students who are enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate programs took exams in June 2025 and can now check their results on the official website aktu.ac.in.

The AKTU One View Result 2025 has a lot of programs BTech, BPharma, BFAD, BVoc, MCA, MTech, MURP, MArch etc. The results published cover odd semester examinations only for regular and carry-over examinations.

Students can check their examination results for their individual performance in the BFAD program 3rd, 5th, 7th semesters, BVoc 3rd, 5th, 7th semesters, and for Postgraduate courses MTech, MURP, MArch 3rd semester. Again, BTech and BPharma students who appeared for the 5th and 7th semester exams in June 2025 can check their marks on the website.

How to Check AKTU One View Result 2025

To verify the AKTU One View Result 2025, applicants have to follow these simple steps:

Go to the official website of AKTU: aktu.ac.in Click on the ‘One View Result 2025 – Odd Semester’ link given on the homepage in the ‘Results’ section A new webpage will open; provide your roll number as login credential Click on Submit to continue Your result will be shown on the screen Download the provisional mark sheet and keep a copy aside

It should be noted by students here that the mark sheets being provided now are provisional. They are to be kept safe until the university declares the official mark sheets at a later point in time.

This disclosure follows AKTU earlier releasing even semester examination results. The university has now finished announcing its results for the two academic terms in the 2024–2025 academic year, with this latest release.

The AKTU One View platform provides students with an easy way to monitor their academic performance across several courses. The odd semester examinations covered major fields of study in engineering, pharmacy, architecture, vocational studies, and computer applications.

With the provision of access via the One View system, AKTU remains committed to transparency and timely availability of academic results for more than hundreds of associated colleges in Uttar Pradesh.

Beneficial for Students Waiting for Further Admissions or Placements

The students intending for higher education or attending placements can now proceed with their academic records using the provisional results provided. The online portal provides instant access without visiting the campus.

Candidates are requested to keep a close watch on the official website for any notice related to the release of official mark sheets or re-evaluation notices.

