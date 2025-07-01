Live Tv
Home > Education > CUET UG Result 2025: When And Where To Check The Results? All You Need To Know

CUET UG Result 2025: When And Where To Check The Results? All You Need To Know

The CUET UG Result 2025 results are expected to be released soon on exams.nta.ac.in, with nearly 13.5 lakh students awaiting their scores. This year’s exam, held across 379 cities including 23 abroad, saw participation from over 220 universities. Students are eagerly waiting as NTA moves towards streamlining the admission process.

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 10:26:25 IST

The National Test Agency (NTA) is likely to release the result for CUET UG 2025 soon on their official website- exams.nta.ac.in. The exam successfully culminated between May 13 and June 3, 2025. The exam was conducted in the CBT (Computer Based Test) mode across 379 cities, including 23 foreign cities, with participation from around 13.5 lakh students. 

CUET UG Result 2025: When Is The Release Date

The results for CUET UG this year are expected to be dropped soon, though no official statement has been released by NTA. Last year, the result was released on June 30, making this upcoming week the most probable for the result release. The provisional answer key was released by NTA on June 17, giving candidates an opportunity to raise objections with a fee of Rs. 200 per challenged question. 

CUET UG Result 2025:  Where And How To Check

The result for CUET UG 2025 will be released by NTA on their official website-  exams.nta.ac.in, once they are officially released. The candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website – exams.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on CUET UG Result 2025 option 

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit button.

Step 4: Click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: CUET UG Scorecard 2025 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take the printout for future reference.

The scorecard is valid to take admission in the academic year 2025-26 only.

CUET UG 2025: Participating Universities

This year, around 220+ universities are offering admission through CUET UG results, including 47 central universities, 26 state universities, 7 government institutions, 22 deemed universities and 121 private universities across India. These numbers reflect a slight decrease from the last year that had over 250 universities. 

The reduction was evident in the number of State, Deemed, and Private Universities due to NTA’s efforts to move towards a more streamlined participation process and stricter criteria for inclusion. To check the list of all participating universities, refer the link below 

https://cuet.nta.nic.in/universities/

With the beginning of July, the air around the CUET UG Result 2025 declaration is becoming clearer and the students are awaiting the results to start a new chapter of their life. 

Tags: cuet ug 2025cuet ug result 2025nta
