An ex-spy of pentagon has made a startling & bizarre claim. Recently, the former spy has alleged, that aliens have not only visited Earth but that the US government has been aware of their existence for decades.

Further, he also claimed that authorities possess vehicles of “unknown origin” that are not from the US or any other known country.

Posting a clip from Elizondo’s interview, Daily Mail wrote ‘An ex-spy says US Government ‘aware’ of ALIENS for decades. UFO investigator Luis Elizondo told reporters he can confirm a vehicle of ‘unknown origin’ was recovered from the Roswell crash in 1947.’

This video has attracted over 60,000 views and more than 1,400 likes, sparking a wide range of reactions from viewers.

While some people are convinced by the ex-spy’s claims, others continue to remain skeptical.

Reacting to this post, one user said ‘Duh… it’s really egotistical to think we are the most intelligent beings in the ENTIRE UNIVERSE!!! No s%it that there are extraterrestrials out there.’

Another questioningly said “I never did believe in this, but looking at things in life, why do so many people go missing? Like so many a day? I assume there is more to the story?”

However, the third user was skeptical of this claim, saying ‘Never actual proof, though.’ But, the fourth user approvingly said “Finally someone speaking the truth.”