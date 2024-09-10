Watch: Man Breaks Vande Bharat Train Window, Netizens Outraged

In a disturbing incident, a man aggressively smashed the window of a Vande Bharat train with a hammer.

Even though the exact time and location of the incident remain unclear, the video has quickly spread across social media, prompting widespread outrage and demands for accountability.

After this video went viral, many users outraged over the incident, with one user saying “Should be arrested immediately.”

Another echoing similar sentiments said “He should be tied to the same train.” However, there was another user, who gave an alternate version of this incident, saying “Train is in the Coach Care Centre not at the platform.. He is smashing the glass because they need to replace it.. He’s just the worker for the Contractor assigned to replace the glass window..”

Meanwhile, this video has vent viral amid a surge in reported train sabotage incidents nationwide.

Earlier on Tuesday, railway officials reported that an attempt was made to derail a loaded goods train in Ajmer district, Rajasthan. The incident involved placing two cement blocks on the tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.

