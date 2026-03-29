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Home > Offbeat News > Watch: ‘No Filter’ Blood-Red Skies Shock Australia As Cyclone Narelle Lifts Iron-Rich Dust, Sparks ‘Apocalyptic’ Scenes; Video Goes Viral

Watch: ‘No Filter’ Blood-Red Skies Shock Australia As Cyclone Narelle Lifts Iron-Rich Dust, Sparks ‘Apocalyptic’ Scenes; Video Goes Viral

Cyclone Narelle turns Western Australia skies blood-red as iron-rich dust storms trigger apocalyptic scenes; viral videos spark debate.

Cyclone Narelle turns Western Australia skies blood-red. (Photo: X/@accuweather)
Cyclone Narelle turns Western Australia skies blood-red. (Photo: X/@accuweather)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 29, 2026 18:13:10 IST

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Watch: ‘No Filter’ Blood-Red Skies Shock Australia As Cyclone Narelle Lifts Iron-Rich Dust, Sparks ‘Apocalyptic’ Scenes; Video Goes Viral

Residents across parts of Western Australia were left stunned after the sky turned an intense blood-red, creating scenes straight out of a science fiction film. The rare phenomenon was reported on March 27 in regions like Shark Bay and the Pilbara, where daylight appeared to vanish within minutes.

Videos capturing the surreal transformation quickly flooded social media, with many users insisting the visuals were “no filter” as others questioned their authenticity.

Cyclone Narelle Behind the ‘Apocalyptic’ दृश्य

The dramatic shift in colour was triggered by Tropical Cyclone Narelle, a powerful storm system that whipped up massive dust clouds across the region. The cyclone’s strong winds lifted iron-rich red soil from the arid Australian interior into the atmosphere, creating a dense blanket of dust.

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This resulted in a deep crimson glow that blotted out the sun, leading to near-zero visibility in some areas. Towns along the coast, including Exmouth and Karratha, also felt the impact of the storm system.

Watch here:



Why Did the Sky Turn Blood-Red?

The striking colour is explained by a scientific phenomenon known as Mie scattering. Unlike the usual Rayleigh scattering that makes the sky appear blue, this process occurs when larger particles like dust are suspended in the air.

The iron-rich dust, high in hematite, filtered out shorter blue and green wavelengths of light, allowing only longer red wavelengths to pass through. This created the eerie, Mars-like crimson sky that captivated viewers worldwide.

‘No Filter’ Debate as Videos Go Viral

As visuals spread rapidly online, many viewers questioned whether the scenes had been digitally altered. In response, several users posted clips with “no filter” disclaimers, insisting the phenomenon was entirely real.

The debate only added to the virality of the videos, with the dramatic visuals drawing global attention and comparisons to past rare events, including the 2009 dust storm that turned skies over Sydney orange.

A Rare ‘Triple-Strike’ Cyclone Path

Meteorologists have described Cyclone Narelle as a highly unusual weather system due to its rare trajectory. The storm first made landfall in Cape York Peninsula, moved through the Northern Territory, and later re-intensified over the Indian Ocean before striking Western Australia.

At its peak, the cyclone reached Category 4 strength, with wind gusts exceeding 200 km/h, causing structural damage in several coastal towns. Authorities say it has since weakened to a Category 3 system but continues to pose risks.

Dust Storms: More Than Just a Visual Spectacle

While the blood-red skies created a striking visual, experts warn that such dust storms carry serious environmental and health risks. High concentrations of airborne dust can severely reduce air quality, impact visibility, and disrupt transport.

Scientists also note that iron-rich dust settling into the ocean can influence marine ecosystems by altering nutrient cycles.

Climate Concerns and Future Risks

Experts believe that such extreme weather events could become more frequent due to changing climate patterns. Increasing dryness in inland regions combined with stronger cyclones may intensify dust storms in the future.

Although the skies have begun to clear, authorities continue to issue warnings, urging residents to remain cautious as the storm system gradually weakens.

ALSO READ: Decoding Vijay’s Tactical Move: Why TVK Chief Picked Trichy East And Perambur In A Carefully Crafted Poll Strategy Against DMK?

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Tags: australiaAustralia red skyblood red sky AustraliaCyclone NarelleWestern Australia dust storm

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Watch: ‘No Filter’ Blood-Red Skies Shock Australia As Cyclone Narelle Lifts Iron-Rich Dust, Sparks ‘Apocalyptic’ Scenes; Video Goes Viral

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Watch: ‘No Filter’ Blood-Red Skies Shock Australia As Cyclone Narelle Lifts Iron-Rich Dust, Sparks ‘Apocalyptic’ Scenes; Video Goes Viral

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Watch: ‘No Filter’ Blood-Red Skies Shock Australia As Cyclone Narelle Lifts Iron-Rich Dust, Sparks ‘Apocalyptic’ Scenes; Video Goes Viral
Watch: ‘No Filter’ Blood-Red Skies Shock Australia As Cyclone Narelle Lifts Iron-Rich Dust, Sparks ‘Apocalyptic’ Scenes; Video Goes Viral
Watch: ‘No Filter’ Blood-Red Skies Shock Australia As Cyclone Narelle Lifts Iron-Rich Dust, Sparks ‘Apocalyptic’ Scenes; Video Goes Viral
Watch: ‘No Filter’ Blood-Red Skies Shock Australia As Cyclone Narelle Lifts Iron-Rich Dust, Sparks ‘Apocalyptic’ Scenes; Video Goes Viral

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