Monday, November 4, 2024
Watch: World’s Sexiest Skydiver Ties The Knot While Skydiving

Roberta Mancino, the “world’s sexiest skydiver,” took the plunge into marriage with Manuel Basso by exchanging vows while jumping from a plane, soaring over 10,000 feet.

Watch: World’s Sexiest Skydiver Ties The Knot While Skydiving

When it comes to celebrating love, most couples envision serene venues and heartfelt ceremonies, but for Roberta Mancino and Manuel Basso, romance took an exhilarating turn. Their wedding unfolded high above the clouds, where exchanging vows meant defying gravity—literally! As they leaped from a plane, the couple transformed a traditional milestone into a breathtaking adventure, showcasing their love for each other and their passion for adrenaline in one spectacular moment.

With the wind rushing past and hearts racing, their leap was not just a wedding; it was a declaration of their adventurous spirits and a thrilling start to their new life together.

A Daring Aerial Wedding

Roberta Mancino, renowned as the ‘world’s sexiest skydiver,’ and her partner Manuel Basso took their nuptials to new heights—over 10,000 feet to be precise. Footage from their breathtaking wedding captures the couple as they soar through the sky, exchanging vows mid-air. Roberta, 44, donned a stunning white dress for the occasion, while 38-year-old Manuel joined her in a celebration that defied traditional conventions.

Watch the video here:

Moments of Love In Freefall

In incredible footage shared by Roberta on her Instagram, viewers witness the couple in freefall, hurtling toward the ground at over 100 miles per hour. Despite the adrenaline rush, the couple shared a romantic kiss as they descended, embodying the spirit of their adventurous union. Roberta encapsulated the essence of the day in her post, stating simply, “We made the jump.”

Known for her audacious aerial stunts, Roberta Mancino has completed over 7,000 skydives, with many of her previous jumps being made in daring states of undress. This latest leap, however, marked a significant milestone in her life, merging her passion for skydiving with her love for Manuel.

Filed under

Manuel Basso Roberta Mancino Skydiving Wedding Trending news
