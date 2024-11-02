Jason Kelce Breaks Student’s Phone In Response To Heckle About Brother’s Relationship With Taylor Swift | VIDEO

Jason Kelce was filmed smashing a Penn State student's phone after a heckler insulted his brother Travis for dating Taylor Swift. The incident occurred during "College GameDay."

During a recent visit to Penn State University for a show “College GameDay,” NFL star Jason Kelce found himself in a confrontation with a heckler. The incident unfolded when an individual hurled an offensive comment about his brother, Travis Kelce, who has been making headlines for his high-profile relationship with pop icon Taylor Swift.

As the video circulated on social media, a voice could be heard yelling, “Kelce — how does it feel that your brother is a f—-t for dating Taylor Swift?” This derogatory remark provoked a swift response from Jason Kelce, who was visibly upset. He promptly turned around and smashed a phone to the ground, presumably belonging to someone close by who captured the moment. Afterward, he walked away, maintaining a serious demeanor.

Watch the video here:

“Kelce how does it feel that your brother is a f****t for dating Taylor Swift?” Jason Kelce proceeded to slam this kids phone on the ground. Looked like a Penn State student was getting in Kelce’s face for no reason. Wild scene in State College pic.twitter.com/3PEdZXWhSg — Chives (@jarrett_daveler) November 2, 2024

Authorities Respond

In the aftermath, campus police reported that no formal incident report had been filed and there was no additional information regarding the event. Efforts to obtain comments from representatives of Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift have yet to receive responses.

Jason Kelce’s Commitment To Family

The 36-year-old former Philadelphia Eagles center was present at Penn State not only for “College GameDay” but also to participate in a kicking challenge led by Pat McAfee, which offered cash prizes to students attempting field goals in Vans shoes.

Jason has consistently voiced his support for his brother’s relationship with Swift. Earlier this year, he expressed admiration for their bond, stating, “We just want to be supportive of him and their relationship and everything that they’ve got going on because it’s so wonderful right now.” His commitment to family was further demonstrated when he attended one of Swift’s concerts during her Eras Tour in London and again in Miami this October.

