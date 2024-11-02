Liam Payne’s Body Expected To Return To UK Within 48 Hours For Funeral

Liam Payne's family has received approval to repatriate his body to the UK, with plans for a funeral next week following delays. Investigations into his death are ongoing.

Liam Payne’s family has received news regarding the One Direction star’s untimely passing. Reports indicate that arrangements are in place for the singer’s body to be flown back to the United Kingdom within the next few days. Following his tragic fall from a hotel in Buenos Aires, authorities have moved the singer’s remains from a local morgue to the historic British Cemetery located in the northern region of the Argentine capital.

Geoff Payne, Liam’s father, was granted permission by prosecutors to bring his son’s body back home. According to local media reports, the repatriation is set to occur either tomorrow or Monday, with a maximum timeline of 48 hours. An article from the respected Argentinian daily, La Nacion, states that Geoff received this information directly from prosecution chief Andres Madrea. The meeting was significant, occurring two weeks after Geoff traveled to Argentina following the tragic incident.

The article noted: “All the documents are ready for the former One Direction singer to return to his homeland so a funeral can take place there next week.” Initially, when Geoff arrived on October 18, he was informed that the repatriation process could take several days. However, complications regarding the circumstances of his son’s death delayed these proceedings.

Investigation Into Circumstances Surrounding The Death

While the Payne family prepares for their loss, they await the toxicology report, which remains pending. During a meeting on October 21, prosecutors informed Geoff that tissue tests would be necessary before any repatriation could take place.

Liam Payne’s death at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel triggered an investigation that has taken various turns. Authorities first suggested that the incident might be linked to a substance-induced “psychotic episode,” with no signs of third-party involvement. Argentine police investigated the hotel to analyze computers and paperwork, believed to be linked to finding his drug dealer.

Reports indicate that forensic experts discovered traces of cocaine in Payne’s body. However, tests conducted on a white powder found in his hotel suite have yielded inconclusive results. Speculation about a mix of drugs, including MDMA, ketamine, and crack cocaine, has circulated following preliminary autopsy findings.

A Heartbroken Community Remembers

Geoff Payne arrived in Argentina just two days after his son’s passing and has been seen reading heartfelt messages left by fans at a memorial outside the hotel. He also visited the hotel suite where his son was staying, retrieving personal items and clothing.

During his time in Argentina, Liam was on vacation with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, and was also there to attend former bandmate Niall Horan’s concert. Cassidy had left the country just days before the tragedy.

The loss of the beloved singer has not only affected his family but has resonated deeply with his fans. A petition has emerged, urging for a permanent memorial—either a structure or mural—to be erected in honor of Liam in his hometown of Wolverhampton, West Midlands. The cemetery where his body will be interred holds historical significance, containing war graves from World War I and II.

