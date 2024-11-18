What Is Greptile Work Culture?14-Hour Days, 6-Day Weeks, And No Work-Life Balance

Greptile’s controversial work culture may be just one example of the intense pressure faced by employees in fast-growing start-ups.

A controversial work culture at a San Francisco-based artificial intelligence start-up, Greptile, has sparked a heated debate online, bringing attention to an intense work schedule led by its Indian-origin CEO, Daksh Gupta. Gupta’s remarks about the demanding expectations at his company seem to align closely with those of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy, who recently made waves by stating that India needs to embrace a “hard work” ethos.

Greptile’s Controversial Work Culture: 14-Hour Days, 6-Day Weeks, and No Work-Life Balance

In a candid tweet that went viral, Gupta revealed that employees at Greptile work long hours, with typical workdays stretching from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and often include weekends — sometimes Sundays. The CEO stressed that the demanding work schedule is part of the start-up’s culture and is disclosed to candidates upfront in the hiring process.

Gupta wrote, “I’ve started telling candidates in the first interview that Greptile offers no work-life balance. A typical workday starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 p.m., with weekends sometimes included.” This intense schedule means employees could work up to 84 hours or more a week.

While Gupta defended the company’s approach, he made it clear that the high expectations were voluntary, intended for those who thrive in the fast-paced start-up environment. “The people who work here could easily go back to six-figure, 20-hour-a-week jobs. But they choose this for the challenge and excitement of building something big,” he said.

However, his openness about the company’s work demands quickly provoked criticism on social media, with many questioning whether this grind would actually lead to greater productivity or burn out employees.

Backlash from Netizens: Is This Exploitation or Ambition?

Greptile’s work culture sparked a firestorm of criticism online, with many users condemning Gupta’s approach. One user questioned, “Transparency is great, but what makes you think this will make your company successful? Giving weekends off might actually increase productivity.” Another accused Gupta of exploiting young workers for his own gain, saying, “This is a classic case of exploiting young talent straight out of college.”

Gupta responded to the backlash, admitting his inbox was flooded with mixed reactions: “20% death threats and 80% job applications.” Despite the criticism, Gupta showed empathy for those who are overworked, stating, “I feel for you, and I’m sorry this struck a nerve. But believe it or not, some people want this. It’s a minority, but they exist.”

Greptile’s Intense Work Culture: A Temporary Phase?

While the demanding work schedule at Greptile has been met with controversy, Gupta emphasized that the high-pressure environment is not meant to be permanent. He explained that start-ups in their early stages often require employees to push beyond typical limits to “reach escape velocity” — the phase where the company begins to scale and gain momentum.

Gupta clarified that once Greptile matures, the company plans to hire more experienced professionals who may need a better work-life balance. “This way of working isn’t sustainable long term. Once we’re past the start-up phase, we’ll adapt, and hire older, more experienced people who can’t work 100 hours a week. That’s when we’ll adjust to a more sustainable model,” he said.

Narayan Murthy’s Influence: A Hard Work Philosophy

Gupta’s stance echoes comments made by Narayan Murthy, the founder of Infosys, who recently stated that he doesn’t believe in work-life balance. During a speech at a Global Leadership Summit, Murthy cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example, noting that he likely works 100-hour weeks. Murthy also pointed out that for India to achieve economic growth and development, hard work is crucial, and there’s no substitute for it.

“I will take my views on hard work to my grave,” Murthy declared, echoing his longstanding belief that success requires sacrifice and long hours. His comments sparked both support and outrage, particularly from younger workers who value a healthier work-life balance.

The Debate on Work-Life Balance: Millennial and Gen Z Pushback

Murthy’s comments, along with Gupta’s admission about Greptile’s tough work culture, highlight a growing divide between traditional attitudes towards work and the expectations of younger generations. Millennials and Gen Z workers, in particular, have pushed back against the traditional “hustle culture,” calling for more flexibility, better mental health support, and work-life balance.

Greptile’s approach and Murthy’s philosophy challenge this shift, raising questions about whether long hours truly lead to better results or whether they lead to burnout and decreased productivity. Critics argue that businesses need to adapt to the needs of today’s workforce, especially in a post-pandemic world where work-life balance has become a top priority for many.

Balancing Growth with Well-Being

Greptile’s controversial work culture may be just one example of the intense pressure faced by employees in fast-growing start-ups. While Gupta defends the long hours as part of a necessary phase for success, the criticism he’s facing underscores the ongoing debate about work-life balance, mental health, and employee well-being.

As the company grows and matures, it remains to be seen whether the “start-up grind” will evolve into a more sustainable, balanced work environment. For now, Gupta’s remarks serve as a reminder of the challenges faced by ambitious entrepreneurs — and the employees who choose to join them.