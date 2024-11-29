Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
What Rs 50 Lakh Can Get You In Mumbai And The MMR Real Estate Market

Looking to buy a home in Mumbai for ₹50 lakh? Discover affordable studio apartments, 1 BHKs, and 2 BHK options in the city’s outskirts and MMR.

What Rs 50 Lakh Can Get You In Mumbai And The MMR Real Estate Market

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, is renowned for its exorbitant real estate prices. With apartments costing anywhere between ₹20,000 per sq ft to ₹1.50 lakh per sq ft, homeownership in the city remains a distant dream for many. However, for first-time homebuyers with a ₹50 lakh budget, there are a few viable options to consider. While homes priced at ₹50 lakh are nearly impossible to find in Mumbai’s central regions, the outskirts in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) offer several alternatives.

For ₹50 lakh, homebuyers can explore small studio apartments, often found in areas like Kurla, which is in close proximity to commercial hubs like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). These apartments, usually ranging from 180 to 200 sq ft, are ideal for bachelors and young couples working in the city. The demand for these properties is high, particularly in Central and Western suburbs like Worli, Prabhadevi, Lower Parel, Andheri, Bandra, and Malad, which are well-connected to major business districts, colleges, and entertainment zones.

MUST READ: Mysterious Columns Of Light Illuminate Canada’s Night Sky, Create A Breathtaking Display

In addition to studio apartments, buyers can also consider 1 BHK apartments in the suburbs of Mumbai, including Mira Road, Vasai, Virar, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, and Panvel. For those willing to venture further, compact 2 BHK homes in locations like Titwala, Ambernath, Karjat, and Neral are available, offering affordable options in areas like Mumbai 3.0, which is expected to see increased demand due to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

However, while these affordable homes are budget-friendly, prospective buyers should consider factors like connectivity, public transport availability, and potential traffic congestion when evaluating options.

Recent reports from real estate consultancy Knight Frank India highlight the shifting dynamics of Mumbai’s real estate market. While properties under ₹50 lakh constitute a smaller share of total sales, homes in the ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore range represent a growing segment of demand. Affordable housing has seen a decline in share but remains a significant part of Mumbai’s housing market, especially as CREDAI has suggested an increase in the cap for affordable housing to ₹75–80 lakh.

As prices continue to rise and demand remains strong, buyers with a ₹50 lakh budget must carefully evaluate their options in the Mumbai and MMR housing markets, balancing cost, connectivity, and future growth.

ALSO READ: Rare First Edition Of Harry Potter Book – One Of Only 500 Copies – Sells For ₹38 Lakh At UK Auction

Filed under

1 BHK apartments MMR Affordable homes in Mumbai ₹50 lakh budget Mumbai

