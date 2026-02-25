Women Employee Hurls Abuse At Manager For Cancelling Her Leaves For Vietnam Trip, Calls Him ‘Bh***a’, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Viral Video: A video showing a corporate employee allegedly abusing her manager after he cancelled her leave for a Vietnam trip has gone viral, triggering widespread discussion on workplace discipline and professional conduct.

Heated Confrontation Over Cancelled Leave

According to posts circulating online, the confrontation erupted after the manager reportedly denied or withdrew the woman employee’s leave request for an upcoming Vietnam vacation. The clip, believed to have been recorded inside an office, captures a tense exchange between the two.

In the video, the employee is seen arguing loudly with her manager over the leave decision. During the altercation, she allegedly uses an abusive slur, calling him “Bh***a,” further escalating the situation. The manager appears visibly uncomfortable, while colleagues can be heard or seen in the background as the argument unfolds.

Aur karo corporate me naukri pic.twitter.com/c0V3oi7PXd — Prof cheems ॐ (@Prof_Cheems) February 25, 2026

The exact date, location, and identities of those involved have not been independently verified. It also remains unclear whether the leave was formally approved earlier or what circumstances led to its cancellation.

Video Sparks Online Debate

The viral clip has drawn mixed reactions on social media. Several users condemned the employee’s language and behaviour, calling it unprofessional and inappropriate for a corporate environment. Others, however, questioned whether internal miscommunication or workplace pressure may have contributed to the outburst.

