Zerodha Co-Founder Nithin Kamath Says Everything In Europe, ‘Cut, Copy, Paste’, Here’s What He Meant

Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha, recently took to social media to share his reflections on India’s unparalleled diversity, contrasting it with his observations from a recent trip across Europe.

In a post on X, Kamath expressed that while traveling through various European nations, he noticed a significant level of homogeneity in culture, language, and lifestyle. He described the experience as “a cut, copy, and paste with very small differences.”

In comparison, Kamath praised India’s vast and intricate diversity, noting that the country is “more like a continent than a country.” He highlighted the dramatic contrasts in languages, food, and culture across India’s 28 states, pointing out that even within individual states, the diversity is striking.

“The diversity in terms of languages, food, culture, etc., between the 28 states and within each state is nuts,” Kamath wrote. “Every time I think of this, I am amazed at how the country actually came together.”

Kamath’s post included an image of an earlier message he had shared, where he reflected on the challenges and opportunities presented by India’s immense diversity. He noted that what works in one region may not necessarily work in another, emphasizing the country’s complexity.

Social Media Reactions

Kamath’s reflections struck a chord with many, sparking conversations on social media about India’s unique cultural fabric. Many users celebrated his remarks, with one user commenting, “It’s this diversity that makes us stronger. Our ability to unite across cultures and languages is what sets India apart from the rest of the world.”

However, some responses also highlighted the challenges India faces. Critiques ranged from concerns about the country’s infrastructure to observations on socio-political issues. “Well, we have uniformity of air pollution, bad roads, and garbage-lined streets,” one user remarked.

Others pointed to how political and business interests can impede India’s progress. “Our potential is held back by the few who prioritize their own interests over the nation’s growth,” another user wrote.

“That’s why it’s incredible India,” one user aptly commented.

