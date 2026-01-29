16-Year-Old Yashika Sharma Intimate Scenes With Adult Male Actor Himanshu Awasthi: TV Show Rimjhim Minor Actress’s Controversy
Dangal TV’s Rimjhim – Choti Umar Bada Safar has sparked controversy after a recent episode raised concerns among viewers. The scene involving co-stars Yashika Sharma and Himanshu Awasthy led to discussions around ethical responsibility, child protection and broadcast guidelines for minor actors & putting the show under public scrutiny.
Who is Yashika Sharma?
Yashika Sharma is a 16 year old actress who has been gaining attention for her role in the TV series Rimjhim – Choti Umar Bada Safar. She plays the lead character Rimjhim and has impressed viewers with her graceful screen presence and strong acting skills. Her performance has earned her a loyal fanbase and she now enjoys lakhs of followers on social media where fans admire her talent and charming personality.
Who is Himanshu Awasthi?
He is an Indian actor and model who mainly works in the Bollywood industry. Awasthi made his debut with a box office named Angreji medium (2018) where he shared screen with the legend Irffan.
Yashika Sharma’s Controversial Scene In Rimjhim
In a recent installment of the show Rimjhim – Choti Umar Bada Safar, Sameer (Himanshu) removes his kurta in front of Rimjhim (Yashika). He draws her close and covers her upper body after realizing her blouse has become loose. After placing a veil on her head, Sameer and Rimjhim conclude the romantic scene with a heartfelt embrace.
Yashika Sharma Backlash
The “Yashika Sharma backlash” began to grow stronger after social media clips of the episode spread online. Parents and child rights advocates both reacted strongly against the social media clips that showed the episode. Critics argue that placing a teenager in a suggestive narrative context is not merely a creative misstep but a failure of professional ethics. The primary concern lies in the potential for such content to normalize the romanticization of minors on prime-time television.
Himanshu and Yashika’s On-Screen Closeness Raises Concerns
The moment from the show shocked viewers as the two actors were depicted together in bed. These scenes highlighted Rimjhim’s bare back. The clips ignited outrage online, prompting viewers to call for a ban on Rimjhim – Choti Umar Bada Safar.
Disclaimer
This content is based on publicly available information viewer reactions and media reports. The article does not intend to promote or endorse any inappropriate content and aims only to highlight public discussions and ethical concerns.