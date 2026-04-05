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Home > India News > Delhi Weather Today: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms, Heat Surges, Snow Alerts Across NCR, Stay Prepared!

Delhi Weather Today: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms, Heat Surges, Snow Alerts Across NCR, Stay Prepared!

Delhi-NCR faces atmospheric shifts due to a Western Disturbance. IMD forecasts isolated rain, thunderstorms with 30-40 km/h winds, and rising heat up to 34°C. Snow alerts in northern mountains moderate temperatures, but extreme heat may hit 40°C by mid-week.

Delhi Weather Today
Delhi Weather Today

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 5, 2026 05:52:54 IST

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Delhi Weather Today: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms, Heat Surges, Snow Alerts Across NCR, Stay Prepared!

The Delhi-NCR area experiences atmospheric disruptions because of an active Western Disturbance, which began on April 5, 2026. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced an upcoming transitional period that will bring the national capital two weather conditions that include increasing temperatures and unpredictable severe storms.

The morning may present a false sense of peace because of clear skies, but the cyclonic circulation between Rajasthan and adjacent areas will bring moisture-filled winds to the city, which creates a high risk of localized showers and sudden lightning strikes that will affect both commuters and residents.

IMD Rain Predictions and Thunderstorm Stability

Current meteorological modeling predicts that IMD rain forecasts for today will only show isolated light rain instead of continuous heavy rainfall.

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The “Yellow Alert” status remains active for certain areas of the NCR, but the main threat comes from thunderstorms, which bring winds that reach speeds between 30 and 40 kmph. The existing atmospheric pressure conditions indicate that convective clouds will probably develop between late afternoon and evening.

The phenomenon occurs because moisture from the Arabian Sea meets the hot air above the plains, which creates temporary air instability that brings relief to Delhi from the rising temperatures of April.

Snow Alert and Regional Heat Flux

Although Delhi lies at a distance from the snowy mountaintops, the snow alert that authorities issued for Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh’s higher regions currently controls the temperature conditions experienced in Delhi.

The northern mountain regions create a cooling effect that currently prevents the city from experiencing its complete heatwave. The heat across Delhi NCR continues to increase because maximum temperatures reach 34°C.

The present situation functions as a “calm before the storm” scenario because the Western Disturbance will end its current period by mid-week, which scientists predict will lead to temperatures reaching 40°C. The intense summer season will begin for the capital city at that point.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today: IMD Forecasts Unpredictable Mix of Rain, Snow, Thunderstorms, and Rapid Heat Rise

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Tags: Delhi weather todayIMD rain predictionsthunderstorms Delhi NCR

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Delhi Weather Today: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms, Heat Surges, Snow Alerts Across NCR, Stay Prepared!

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Delhi Weather Today: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms, Heat Surges, Snow Alerts Across NCR, Stay Prepared!
Delhi Weather Today: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms, Heat Surges, Snow Alerts Across NCR, Stay Prepared!
Delhi Weather Today: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms, Heat Surges, Snow Alerts Across NCR, Stay Prepared!
Delhi Weather Today: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms, Heat Surges, Snow Alerts Across NCR, Stay Prepared!

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