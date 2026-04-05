LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India donald trump artemis ii Bengaluru vs Chennai Delhi weather today Assembly Elections 2026 US Iran war Khawaja Asif Dayalpur murder case fair tragedy India
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Trump Says ‘Massive Strike’ In Tehran Has ‘Terminated’ Iran’s Top Military Leaders, Shares Explosion Video – Watch

Trump Says ‘Massive Strike’ In Tehran Has ‘Terminated’ Iran’s Top Military Leaders, Shares Explosion Video – Watch

Trump's repeated warnings to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz are reflected in this series of events. Citing diplomatic engagements, he had earlier directed the US Department of War to postpone military action against Iranian power installations for five days.

US President Donald Trump (IMAGE: X)
US President Donald Trump (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 5, 2026 08:15:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Trump Says ‘Massive Strike’ In Tehran Has ‘Terminated’ Iran’s Top Military Leaders, Shares Explosion Video – Watch

According to US President Donald Trump, a “massive strike” on Tehran resulted in the deaths of numerous Iranian military officials. In his most recent post on Truth Social on Saturday (US local time), the President made the claim and included a video that allegedly depicted the operation’s aftermath. In his statement, Trump noted, “Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!” The video that goes with the article seems gloomy, but you can definitely hear the sounds of planes and tremendous explosions.

Trump Says ‘Massive Strike’ In Tehran Has ‘Terminated’ Iran’s Top Military Leaders

The President did not elaborate on the precise targets or the technical specifics of the strike, despite the seriousness of the allegation. This most recent development comes after weeks of increased military activities as the battle in West Asia continues to intensify. Official confirmation of the number of Iranian leadership casualties is still pending, despite the video suggesting a high-intensity engagement in the Iranian capital. This reported strike comes after President Trump gave Tehran a harsh ultimatum on Saturday. Iran has 48 hours to reach an agreement or reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz “before all hell will rain down on them,” he said. Trump’s letter, which was shared on his Truth Social platform, reminds the Islamic Republic of his earlier 10-day deadline to either get closer to a settlement or reopen the crucial shipping lane. “Do you recall the time I told Iran ten days to either open the Hormuz Strait or make a deal? There are only 48 hours left until everything falls apart for them. “God be praised! President Donald J. Trump,” he wrote.

Watch Video

As part of ongoing diplomatic negotiations, Trump had earlier announced on March 26 that he was pausing strikes against Iran’s energy infrastructure for ten more days, until Monday, April 6, 2026. He stated in that article that the declaration was made in response to a “request” from the Iranian government and that talks were “going very well.” “In accordance with the request of the Iranian government, I am delaying the destruction of the energy plant by ten days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8  Eastern Time. The post stated, “Talks are ongoing and are going very well, despite false statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media and others.”

You Might Be Interested In




Trump’s repeated warnings to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz are reflected in this series of events. Citing diplomatic engagements, he had earlier directed the US Department of War to postpone military action against Iranian power installations for five days. He had given Tehran 48 hours to open the strategically important waterway or risk strikes on its energy facilities prior of that delay. The final reminder of the 10-day deadline set last month is provided by this most recent 48-hour ultimatum.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Where Is Donald Trump Now? Viral Walter Reed Hospitalization Claims Surface Amid Iran War; White House Says ‘US President Is…’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: explosion videoiraniranian military leadersmassive striketehranterminated claimtrumptruth social

RELATED News

Did Donald Trump Threaten Nuclear Strike On Iran? What His ‘Tuesday 8 PM Eastern Time’ Message Means

Panic In San Marcos: Massive Wildfire Threatens California State University San Marcos, Evacuations Ordered

Tensions Surge As Trump Issues 8 PM Tuesday Ultimatum; Iran Told To Reopen Strait Or Risk Major Conflict Ahead

WATCH: Massive Blaze Erupts At Russia’s Novorossiysk Port After Ukrainian Drone Attack, Shockwaves Felt Across The Black Sea

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

LATEST NEWS

Weather Report April 6: Rain and Hailstorm Alert Across Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir; Heatwave Likely After THIS Date

Artemis II Astronauts’ ‘Last Look At Earth’ Goes Viral: NASA Shares Stunning Crescent Planet Image From Orion

Libya Coast Tragedy: Migrant Boat Capsizes At Sea, Two Dead Confirmed As Dozens Remain Missing Amid Rescue Efforts

The Boys Season 5: Release Date Mystery Deepens As Fans Await The Final Chapter, When And Where Can You Watch It?

Shots Fired Near White House Send Shockwaves As Secret Service Hunts Suspect After Lafayette Park Shooting

RCB vs CSK: Where Does Devdutt Padikkal Rank In Orange Cap Race? — Who Are The Top Run-Scorers In IPL 2026?

Pakistan Storm Horror: 45 Dead, 105 Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain Triggers Multiple Fatal Accidents

RCB vs CSK: Jacob Duffy And Anshul Kamboj Take Huge Jumps In Rankings — Who Are The Top Wicket-Takers In IPL 2026?

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings By 43 Runs

IPL 2026 Points Table After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Chennai Super Kings — Check Latest Standings on April 5 — RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, GT, RR, DC, MI, PBKS, KKR

Trump Says ‘Massive Strike’ In Tehran Has ‘Terminated’ Iran’s Top Military Leaders, Shares Explosion Video – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Trump Says ‘Massive Strike’ In Tehran Has ‘Terminated’ Iran’s Top Military Leaders, Shares Explosion Video – Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Trump Says ‘Massive Strike’ In Tehran Has ‘Terminated’ Iran’s Top Military Leaders, Shares Explosion Video – Watch
Trump Says ‘Massive Strike’ In Tehran Has ‘Terminated’ Iran’s Top Military Leaders, Shares Explosion Video – Watch
Trump Says ‘Massive Strike’ In Tehran Has ‘Terminated’ Iran’s Top Military Leaders, Shares Explosion Video – Watch
Trump Says ‘Massive Strike’ In Tehran Has ‘Terminated’ Iran’s Top Military Leaders, Shares Explosion Video – Watch

QUICK LINKS