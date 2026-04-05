Trump Says ‘Massive Strike’ In Tehran Has ‘Terminated’ Iran’s Top Military Leaders, Shares Explosion Video – Watch

According to US President Donald Trump, a “massive strike” on Tehran resulted in the deaths of numerous Iranian military officials. In his most recent post on Truth Social on Saturday (US local time), the President made the claim and included a video that allegedly depicted the operation’s aftermath. In his statement, Trump noted, “Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran!” The video that goes with the article seems gloomy, but you can definitely hear the sounds of planes and tremendous explosions.

Trump Says ‘Massive Strike’ In Tehran Has ‘Terminated’ Iran’s Top Military Leaders

The President did not elaborate on the precise targets or the technical specifics of the strike, despite the seriousness of the allegation. This most recent development comes after weeks of increased military activities as the battle in West Asia continues to intensify. Official confirmation of the number of Iranian leadership casualties is still pending, despite the video suggesting a high-intensity engagement in the Iranian capital. This reported strike comes after President Trump gave Tehran a harsh ultimatum on Saturday. Iran has 48 hours to reach an agreement or reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz “before all hell will rain down on them,” he said. Trump’s letter, which was shared on his Truth Social platform, reminds the Islamic Republic of his earlier 10-day deadline to either get closer to a settlement or reopen the crucial shipping lane. “Do you recall the time I told Iran ten days to either open the Hormuz Strait or make a deal? There are only 48 hours left until everything falls apart for them. “God be praised! President Donald J. Trump,” he wrote.

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As part of ongoing diplomatic negotiations, Trump had earlier announced on March 26 that he was pausing strikes against Iran’s energy infrastructure for ten more days, until Monday, April 6, 2026. He stated in that article that the declaration was made in response to a “request” from the Iranian government and that talks were “going very well.” “In accordance with the request of the Iranian government, I am delaying the destruction of the energy plant by ten days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 Eastern Time. The post stated, “Talks are ongoing and are going very well, despite false statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media and others.”

Many of Iran’s Military Leaders, who have led them poorly and unwisely, are terminated, along with much else, with this massive strike in Tehran! President DONALD J. TRUMP (TS: 04 Apr 16:37 ET)​​​‍​​‌‍​​‌‍​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​​​‌‍​​​​​​‌‍​​​​​​​​​‌‍​​‌‍​​‌‍… pic.twitter.com/tD59eIoVVY — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) April 4, 2026









Trump’s repeated warnings to Iran over the Strait of Hormuz are reflected in this series of events. Citing diplomatic engagements, he had earlier directed the US Department of War to postpone military action against Iranian power installations for five days. He had given Tehran 48 hours to open the strategically important waterway or risk strikes on its energy facilities prior of that delay. The final reminder of the 10-day deadline set last month is provided by this most recent 48-hour ultimatum.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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