6 South Indian Actresses With Massive Fan Following on Instagram in 2025
South Indian actresses continue to dominate Instagram in 2025 with their massive fan followings. Stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde, Kajal Aggarwal, and Shruti Haasan captivate audiences through films, fashion, and personal updates. Their strong presence reflects not only their stardom but also the growing global influence of South Indian cinema and entertainment.
Rashmika Mandanna
Topping the charts with 46 million followers, she is adored for her charm and versatility.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
With 37.4 million followers, her relatable posts and fitness content inspire millions every day.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Over 28.2 million followers enjoy her glamorous updates, fashion posts, and candid BTS moments.
Pooja Hegde
Her travel diaries and stylish photos help her amass 27.5 million dedicated fans on Instagram.
Kajal Aggarwal
Authentic lifestyle content, family photos, and fashion updates have earned her 26.7 million followers.
Sai Pallavi
Famous for her natural beauty and expressive dance, she boasts a rapidly growing online fanbase.
Disclaimer
Follower counts are approximate and subject to change. This content is for informational purposes only, based on publicly available data. For the latest numbers, refer to official Instagram profiles.