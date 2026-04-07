Shocking Bengaluru Crime: Man Drinks With Lover’s Husband, Murders Him, Dumps Body Near Bar, City Stunned

The industrial area of Bengaluru experienced a disturbing incident that resulted in the death of Sunil Nayak, who was murdered by his wife’s lover. The accused, identified as Basudev Malik, reportedly orchestrated a plan to eliminate Nayak after entering into an extramarital relationship with the victim’s wife, Pushpa.

According to police reports, Malik used a “keep your enemies closer” tactic to befriend Nayak and invite him for a drinking session, which took place on March 26. Malik led the victim to a secluded spot in the Bommasandra Industrial Area under the disguise of friendship.

Malik attacked Nayak after he became incapacitated from alcohol consumption and proceeded to cut his throat with a knife. The body was concealed inside a heavy plastic bag, which was discarded near a nearby bar to hide the crime.

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The investigation displays evidence that shows the perpetrator planned an ambush attack, which he executed while pretending to be his friend’s companion.

Malik executed his crime through a passionate act after he built up trust with the victim to reach a point where he could attack Nayak without anyone protecting him. The planned treachery shows how personal conflicts between two individuals have developed into acts of premeditated murder.

The attacker used a bar as a social environment to create conditions that allowed him to attack the victim without anyone present to observe the violence.

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The police in Bengaluru secured a forensic breakthrough after they discovered the remains. The police obtained the murder weapon through successful recovery efforts, which forensic teams used to examine the Bommasandra Industrial Area crime scene to establish Malik’s involvement in body disposal.

The accused faces charges according to Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The investigation currently focuses on determining both the timeline of events and the extent to which Malik’s wife participated in planning and executing the cover-up of the crime.

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