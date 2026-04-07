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Home > India News > A Sigh Of Relief For Migrant Workers: Centre Doubles The Limit Of LPG Cylinders To 5KG Amid Iran War

A Sigh Of Relief For Migrant Workers: Centre Doubles The Limit Of LPG Cylinders To 5KG Amid Iran War

Centre implements "Chhotu" The 5kg Free Trade LPG Cylinder with focus to ease the troubles faced by migrant workers in urban and semi-urban areas.

Centre implements "Chhotu" The 5kg Free Trade LPG Cylinder with focus to ease the troubles faced by migrant workers in urban and semi-urban areas. Photo- ANI
Centre implements "Chhotu" The 5kg Free Trade LPG Cylinder with focus to ease the troubles faced by migrant workers in urban and semi-urban areas. Photo- ANI

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: April 7, 2026 13:43:20 IST

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A Sigh Of Relief For Migrant Workers: Centre Doubles The Limit Of LPG Cylinders To 5KG Amid Iran War

After the reports of migrant workers facing hiccups in buying the gas, the central government has doubled the limit of 5kg LPG cylinders across states and UTs of the country.’

The government under the initiative ‘Chhotu’ intends to supply 5kg cylinders to migrant workers in urban and semi-urban areas. 

Migrant workers in urban areas can not buy regular domestic use gas cylinders due to the unavailability of the address proof. Most of these laborers depend on the black market fir the gas supply at inflated prices.

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Under the new initiative, the migrant laborers can buy gas by showing identity proof only.   

What The Government Says About Chhotu Initiative

 

These cylinders will be given only to the migrant workers with the assistance of the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).

These cylinders will be supplied through the state governments or their food and civil supplies departments, in coordination with OMCs. Petroleum Secretary, Dr Niraj Mittal communicates this decision to the chief secretaries of all the states and UTs.

The increase is made according to the average daily supply of cylinders taken during 2-3 March, 2026. According to the report, the daily quantity of LPG cylinders that were given to the migrants were doubled by the previous directive of 20%.

Bharat Gas Assures Availability Of 5Kg LPG 

Bharat Gas posted on the social media platform X, Mini 5-kg cylinders remain readily available across India. Customers can buy them from authorized Bharat Gas distributors by showing a valid ID proof.

The compact cylinders can also be returned within five years, with 50% of the money refunded, making it a feasible option for migrants, the company added.

Early Measures Taken To Ease The LPG Shortage Concerns

On March 21, the commercial LPG supply was raised by the government to 50% by adding 20% more supply to reduce the cooking gas shortage that was affecting businesses that included dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing and dairy units and subsidised kitchens.

Subsequently, on March 27, the supply of LPG was increased to 70% to support the textiles and chemical industries.

How Does The Strait Of Hormuz Blockage Affecting The Supply?

Many migrant workers have been leaving cities because they are worried about running out of cooking gas (LPG). These shortages are happening because global oil prices are up due to the  conflict in the Middle East, where a major shipping route for India’s fuel has been blocked from passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

However, the government said, there is actually plenty of gas for everyone and the supply is stable. They are now working with local states to make sure the gas gets directly to the workers who need the most.

Also Read: Will Enter Their Home And Kill Them’: TMC’s Big Warning To Pakistan After Khawaja Asif’s Kolkata Attack Threat

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Tags: 5kg CylinderChhotuiran warMigrant Labours

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A Sigh Of Relief For Migrant Workers: Centre Doubles The Limit Of LPG Cylinders To 5KG Amid Iran War
A Sigh Of Relief For Migrant Workers: Centre Doubles The Limit Of LPG Cylinders To 5KG Amid Iran War
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