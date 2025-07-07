7 Essential Parineeti Chopra Films: Love, Drama & Thrillers You’ll Absolutely Enjoy

Parineeti Chopra has delivered a range of memorable performances, from fiery love stories to gripping thrillers. Whether it’s her fearless Zoya in Ishaqzaade, quirky Meeta in Hasee Toh Phasee, or troubled Mira in The Girl on the Train, she’s shown impressive versatility. Her films blend romance, drama, and intense character arcs that keep you hooked. This list of must-watch movies captures her journey in Bollywood and why she remains a favorite among audiences.