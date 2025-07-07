7 Essential Parineeti Chopra Films: Love, Drama & Thrillers You’ll Absolutely Enjoy
Parineeti Chopra has delivered a range of memorable performances, from fiery love stories to gripping thrillers. Whether it’s her fearless Zoya in Ishaqzaade, quirky Meeta in Hasee Toh Phasee, or troubled Mira in The Girl on the Train, she’s shown impressive versatility. Her films blend romance, drama, and intense character arcs that keep you hooked. This list of must-watch movies captures her journey in Bollywood and why she remains a favorite among audiences.
Ishaqzaade (2012)
Parineeti shines as Zoya, a feisty, fearless girl caught in a violent family feud and a passionate love story with Parma (Arjun Kapoor). Set in the heartland of India, this film is a gripping mix of love, betrayal, and honor killings. Her raw, intense performance won her a National Film Award Special Mention. It remains one of her most memorable roles.
Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)
This quirky rom-com pairs Parineeti with Sidharth Malhotra. She plays Meeta, a brilliant, eccentric scientist with social awkwardness, who unexpectedly falls for her sister’s fiancé. Parineeti’s energetic, layered portrayal makes Meeta both lovable and unpredictable. The film balances humor with a tender story of acceptance.
Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)
As Gayatri, a bold, independent woman who questions traditional ideas of love and commitment, Parineeti brings depth to this modern take on relationships. Set against small-town Rajasthan, the movie explores live-in dynamics and cold feet before marriage. Her natural, spirited performance stood out, earning her critical praise.
Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021)
In this black comedy thriller, Parineeti stars opposite Arjun Kapoor in a story full of twists. Playing Sandeep, a successful banker on the run with a suspended cop, she portrays vulnerability and strength with finesse. Their uneasy partnership evolves amid social satire and dark humor. The film showcases her range brilliantly.
Kesari (2019)
Though in a supporting role opposite Akshay Kumar, Parineeti adds emotional weight as Jeevani, the wife of Havildar Ishar Singh. The film dramatizes the legendary Battle of Saragarhi. Through letters and memories, her presence humanizes the valor of the soldiers, reminding us of sacrifices on the home front.
The Girl on the Train (2021)
In this gripping Hindi adaptation of Paula Hawkins’ novel, Parineeti plays Mira, a troubled alcoholic obsessed with a seemingly perfect couple. As she becomes embroiled in a murder mystery, her intense, dark portrayal captures psychological unraveling and guilt. It’s one of her boldest performances to date.
Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017)
Parineeti stars as Bindu, an ambitious, free-spirited singer whose on-and-off relationship with childhood friend Abhimanyu (Ayushmann Khurrana) forms the heart of this nostalgic romance. The film explores unfulfilled dreams and bittersweet love. Her charming, heartfelt act makes Bindu’s flaws and passions deeply relatable.