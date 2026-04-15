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Home > World News > Did Iran Use Chinese-Made Spy Satellite To Track US Military Bases Across Middle East? Beijing Denies Claims Amid Leaked Documents, Warns of Retaliation

Did Iran Use Chinese-Made Spy Satellite To Track US Military Bases Across Middle East? Beijing Denies Claims Amid Leaked Documents, Warns of Retaliation

Iran allegedly used a Chinese-made satellite to monitor US military bases across the Middle East, according to a Financial Times report citing leaked documents.

Iran secretly acquired a Chinese-made spy satellite (IMAGE: X)
Iran secretly acquired a Chinese-made spy satellite (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 15, 2026 18:58:23 IST

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Did Iran Use Chinese-Made Spy Satellite To Track US Military Bases Across Middle East? Beijing Denies Claims Amid Leaked Documents, Warns of Retaliation

Amid the West Asia conflict, it has been reported that Iran clandestinely obtained a Chinese-made spy satellite that was deployed to spy on US military bases throughout the Middle East. As per Financial Times, the satellite was constructed and launched by a Chinese company called Earth Eye Co. and acquired by the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after being launched in China into orbit in late 2024, the report reported, based on leaked Iranian military documents.

Did IRGC Acquire Chinese Satellite to Monitor US Bases?

The Chinese authorities, however, dismissed the reports claiming that Beijing was giving military assistance to Iran, terming the allegations as pure fabrications.

They cautioned that in case the US goes ahead with its plan to increase tariffs against China based on these claims, Beijing will retaliate.

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China Issues Strong Rebuttal

Iranian military leaders ordered their satellite to keep an eye on major US military bases across several countries—Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, and Iraq. According to the Financial Times, the satellite snapped images of these locations both before and after they got hit with drone and missile attacks.

One specific example: the satellite took shots of Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia between March 13 and 15. And on March 14, President Trump confirmed that US aircraft stationed there had been damaged.

The report also mentions surveillance of Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, areas near the US Fifth Fleet base in Bahrain, and spots around Erbil airport in Iraq, all while Iran’s Revolutionary Guard was claiming responsibility for the attacks.

In this operation, the IRGC got access to commercial ground stations managed by Beijing-based Emposat. That company offers satellite control and data services across a wide area.

Reuters said it couldn’t independently confirm the Financial Times story. None of the parties mentioned White House, CIA, Pentagon, Chinese ministries, or the companies gave an immediate comment.

MUST READ: ‘He Wrote Me A Letter…’ Donald Trump Says Xi Jinping Assured Him China Is Not Supplying Weapons to Iran Amid Rising US-China Tensions

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Did Iran Use Chinese-Made Spy Satellite To Track US Military Bases Across Middle East? Beijing Denies Claims Amid Leaked Documents, Warns of Retaliation

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Did Iran Use Chinese-Made Spy Satellite To Track US Military Bases Across Middle East? Beijing Denies Claims Amid Leaked Documents, Warns of Retaliation
Did Iran Use Chinese-Made Spy Satellite To Track US Military Bases Across Middle East? Beijing Denies Claims Amid Leaked Documents, Warns of Retaliation
Did Iran Use Chinese-Made Spy Satellite To Track US Military Bases Across Middle East? Beijing Denies Claims Amid Leaked Documents, Warns of Retaliation
Did Iran Use Chinese-Made Spy Satellite To Track US Military Bases Across Middle East? Beijing Denies Claims Amid Leaked Documents, Warns of Retaliation

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