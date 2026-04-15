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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Is MI’s Rohit Sharma Ruled Out? — Full List of Injured And Unavailable Players And Their Replacements So Far

IPL 2026: Is MI’s Rohit Sharma Ruled Out? — Full List of Injured And Unavailable Players And Their Replacements So Far

IPL 2026 is witnessing a growing injury crisis, with Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma suffering a hamstring injury during the RCB clash, putting his availability in doubt. Several players, including Mustafizur Rahman, Sam Curran and Wanindu Hasaranga, have already been ruled out, and the list of injured and unavailable players continues to grow.

Rohit Sharma became the latest entrant to the list of unavailable players in IPL 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Rohit Sharma became the latest entrant to the list of unavailable players in IPL 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 15, 2026 22:35:05 IST

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IPL 2026: Is MI’s Rohit Sharma Ruled Out? — Full List of Injured And Unavailable Players And Their Replacements So Far

IPL 2026 Ruled Out List: The list of players being ruled out from the 19th season of the Indian Premier League is increasing as the tournament progresses. Right from Mustafizur Rahman being ruled out after BCCI’s suggestion to release him from the KKR squad to Rohit Sharma suffering a possible season-threatening injury in the MI vs RCB clash, there have been many players who have been ruled out of the IPL 2026. It all started when tensions rose in Bangladesh, which resulted in Mustafizur being ruled out. Since then, there have been multiple players, including the likes of Harshit Rana, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Aakash Deep.

Full List of Unavailable Players Due To Injuries in IPL 2026

Player

Team

You Might Be Interested In

Status

Notes

Mustafizur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Rides

Ruled Out

Completely unavailable for the season/match.

Aakash Deep

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ruled Out

Completely unavailable for the season/match.

Harshit Rana

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ruled Out

Completely unavailable for the season/match.

Jack Edwards

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ruled Out

Completely unavailable for the season/match.

Nathan Ellis

Chennai Super Kings

Ruled Out

Completely unavailable for the season/match.

Atharva Ankolekar

Mumbai Indians

Ruled Out

Completely unavailable for the season/match.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Lucknow Super Giants

Ruled Out

Completely unavailable for the season/match.

Nuwan Thushara

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Ruled Out

Completely unavailable for the season/match.

Sam Curran

Rajasthan Royals

Ruled Out

Completely unavailable for the season/match.

Matheesha Pathirana

Kolkata Knight Riders

Partial Absence

Managed workload or limited availability.

Pat Cummins

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Partial Absence

Managed workload or limited availability.

Eshan Malinga

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Partial Absence

Managed workload or limited availability.

Matthew Short

Chennai Super Kings

Partial Absence

Managed workload or limited availability.

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians

Partial Absence

Injured against RCB on 12th April.

Josh Inglis

Lucknow Super Giants

Partial Absence

Managed workload or limited availability.

Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Partial Absence

Managed workload or limited availability.

Lockie Ferguson

Punjab Kings

Partial Absence

Managed workload or limited availability.

Mitchell Starc

Delhi Capitals

Partial Absence

Managed workload or limited availability.

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders pace bowling woes

Kolkata Knight Riders has been arguably the worst-hit team with injuries and player unavailability issues. The three-time champions have had as many as four pacers missing the initial stage or the complete season. While Matheesha Pathirana is expected to join the Knight Riders soon, Harshit Rana and Akash Deep suffered injuries ruling them out of the season. On the other hand, Mustafizur Rahman was ruled out after the auction with tensions rising in Bangladesh. 

MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma walks away with hamstring injury

Rohit Sharma retired hurt during the second innings of the MI vs RCB clash. The former Mumbai Indians skipper was batting when he suffered the injury. He will be undergoing scans and medical treatment. The scans could give an idea of how many games the opening batter would miss. If the injury to the hamstring is serious, then the five-time IPL-winning captain could be ruled out for a few weeks in the tournament. His injury could also see him being ruled out. With MI having lost three of their first four games, Rohit Sharma’s unavailability could dampen their season.

Also Read: ‘Cricketers Helping Financially’: Vinod Kambli’s Friend Opens up on Former Team India Batter’s Health Issues — Is Sachin Tendulkar Working Behind the Scenes?

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Tags: CSK injury newsIPL 2026IPL 2026 injury listIPL 2026 unavailable playersIPL ruled out playersKKR injury newsMumbai Indians Rohit SharmaMustafizur Rahman IPLRCB injury updaterohit sharmaRohit Sharma hamstring injuryRohit Sharma injury updateSam Curran IPLWanindu Hasaranga

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IPL 2026: Is MI’s Rohit Sharma Ruled Out? — Full List of Injured And Unavailable Players And Their Replacements So Far

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IPL 2026: Is MI’s Rohit Sharma Ruled Out? — Full List of Injured And Unavailable Players And Their Replacements So Far
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IPL 2026: Is MI’s Rohit Sharma Ruled Out? — Full List of Injured And Unavailable Players And Their Replacements So Far
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