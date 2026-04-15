IPL 2026: Is MI’s Rohit Sharma Ruled Out? — Full List of Injured And Unavailable Players And Their Replacements So Far

IPL 2026 Ruled Out List: The list of players being ruled out from the 19th season of the Indian Premier League is increasing as the tournament progresses. Right from Mustafizur Rahman being ruled out after BCCI’s suggestion to release him from the KKR squad to Rohit Sharma suffering a possible season-threatening injury in the MI vs RCB clash, there have been many players who have been ruled out of the IPL 2026. It all started when tensions rose in Bangladesh, which resulted in Mustafizur being ruled out. Since then, there have been multiple players, including the likes of Harshit Rana, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Aakash Deep.

Full List of Unavailable Players Due To Injuries in IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders pace bowling woes

Kolkata Knight Riders has been arguably the worst-hit team with injuries and player unavailability issues. The three-time champions have had as many as four pacers missing the initial stage or the complete season. While Matheesha Pathirana is expected to join the Knight Riders soon, Harshit Rana and Akash Deep suffered injuries ruling them out of the season. On the other hand, Mustafizur Rahman was ruled out after the auction with tensions rising in Bangladesh.

MI vs RCB: Rohit Sharma walks away with hamstring injury

Rohit Sharma retired hurt during the second innings of the MI vs RCB clash. The former Mumbai Indians skipper was batting when he suffered the injury. He will be undergoing scans and medical treatment. The scans could give an idea of how many games the opening batter would miss. If the injury to the hamstring is serious, then the five-time IPL-winning captain could be ruled out for a few weeks in the tournament. His injury could also see him being ruled out. With MI having lost three of their first four games, Rohit Sharma’s unavailability could dampen their season.

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