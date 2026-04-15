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Home > Sports News > Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, Match Prediction: Who Will Win UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg?

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, Match Prediction: Who Will Win UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg?

Bayern Munich holds a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final 2nd leg at Allianz Arena, with Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe key as Los Blancos eye a comeback.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Match Prediction Image Credit: X
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Match Prediction Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 15, 2026 23:20:46 IST

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Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, Match Prediction: Who Will Win UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg?

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid will highlight another UEFA Champions League night. The two European giants will go head-to-head in the quarter-final clash at the Allianz Arena. It is the German side that is leading the tie before playing at home. Having won 2-1 at Santiago Bernabeu, Bayern will look to seal a semi-final berth at home. Meanwhile, Real Madrid, often called as Kings of Europe, will know that they are not out of this game yet. Bayern Munich enters this game as the favourites to win the tie and make it to the semi-final. 

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League: Preview

After a convincing 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Harry Kane and Luis Díaz hushed the Madrid fans while Kylian Mbappe pulled one back for Real, Bayern Munich has a sizable advantage going into this home leg. Under Vincent Kompany’s direction, Bayern has developed a deadly transition game together with a brutal defensive framework. 

Real Madrid, which is currently under Alvaro Arbeloa’s management, is in an odd situation: they are behind going into the second leg. “Los Blancos” can never be written off in this competition, despite their domestic troubles in La Liga. After Kylian Mbappe’s late goal in the first leg kept the match alive, Madrid will be searching for another epic European “remontada.”

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Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League: Team News

Bayern Munich: It is anticipated that Vincent Kompany will have an almost full roster. Manuel Neuer is confirmed to start in goal, and Harry Kane is healthy and leading the line despite some ankle concerns from the weekend. The German team will still be without young players Lennart Karl and Sven Ulreich, but Serge Gnabry is back in the running following a minor knee injury.

Real Madrid: Aurelien Tchouameni’s suspension for accumulating yellow cards is a significant blow to the visitors. Additionally, Arbeloa is without Thibaut Courtois (long-term) and Rodrygo (ACL). After suffering a facial injury during training, Kylian Mbappe is still a minor doubt, but it is generally anticipated that he will be “patched up” and spearhead the attack. If Madrid were to overcome the gap, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior would be essential.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League: Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer, Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Luiz Diaz, Harry Kane 

Real Madrid: Lunin; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League: Match Prediction

Bayern Munich start as favourites against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. Having won the first leg away from home with a 2-1 margin, the German club would know that even a draw would take them to the semi-final. However, Bayern would not want to take a defensive mindset into the game. With Real Madrid boasting the best record when it comes to the Champions League, a comeback from Los Blancos would not be far-fetched.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid Match Prediction: Bayern Munich

Also Read: IPL 2026: Is MI’s Rohit Sharma Ruled Out? — Full List of Injured And Unavailable Players And Their Replacements So Far

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Tags: Allianz ArenaBayernBayern MunichBayern Munich vs Real MadridBayern vs Madrid predictionChampions League 2026football predictionHarry KaneJude BellinghamKylian Mbappemadridreal madridUCLUCL quarter-finalUEFA Champions Leaguevinicius jr

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Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, Match Prediction: Who Will Win UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg?

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Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, Match Prediction: Who Will Win UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg?
Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid, Match Prediction: Who Will Win UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg?
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