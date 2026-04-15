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Home > Tech and Auto News > ‘Is Claude Down?’ Anthropic’s AI Faces Global Disruption As Users Flood Downdetector Amid Reports Of Login Errors And Service Glitches

‘Is Claude Down?’ Anthropic’s AI Faces Global Disruption As Users Flood Downdetector Amid Reports Of Login Errors And Service Glitches

Claude AI by Anthropic faced a brief outage, with many users reporting login errors and service disruptions

Claude AI Users Report Login Issues and Errors (Image: X/ claudeai)
Claude AI Users Report Login Issues and Errors (Image: X/ claudeai)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: April 15, 2026 21:42:23 IST

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‘Is Claude Down?’ Anthropic’s AI Faces Global Disruption As Users Flood Downdetector Amid Reports Of Login Errors And Service Glitches

A new outage has affected Anthropic’s Claude AI platform, prompting many users to ask if claude is down.  Many users experienced difficulties accessing the chatbot, website, and related services. 

Data from outage tracking site Downdetector showed a significant rise in user complaints, indicating widespread outages across geographic areas. Many users had trouble logging into the service, while numerous users experienced errors accessing the AI assistant, further raising concern about whether Claude is down worldwide.

Is Claude Down: User Reports of Login/Connection Issues 

It seems that the majority of the outage affected both user login access and connectivity. Many users couldn’t log into the service or experienced repeated failures when attempting to access the platform.

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Anthropic confirmed the outage on its status page and stated it was investigating elevated error rates for Claude services. The outage affected both Claude.ai and tools; therefore, the question of whether Claude is down became widely searched.

Downdetector reported a spike in complaints regarding Claude’s function

As the abundance of issues became apparent to thousands of users across the globe, many of those vented their frustrations onto social media with screenshots and error messages of the issues they were experiencing along with the inquiry as to whether anyone else was experiencing these same issues.

Reports have also surfaced that indicated that the outage did not only affect one area or feature but instead multiple areas of the Claude platform, including issues with the chat function, API service, and developer tools; prompting further concerns regarding reliability from the consumers who rely upon Claude for their daily tasks.

Resolution: The Issue is Resolved After a Brief Outage.

Anthropic confirmed that they identified the issue related to downtimes and quickly produced a fix. As of the evening of that same day, there is no longer any indication that the previous downtimes will continue.

The company reported; “We have identified the issues with down Claude.ai and Claude Code logins” as well as “restored access to [both services] while continuing monitoring all packages currently online.”

Is Claude Down: Repeated Outages Raise Concerns

Users have been experiencing interruptions through Claude A.I. for many days prior to this latest issue. Although the most noticeable outages (due to many reasons like login , API errors, as well as general access issues) occurred at the beginning of this month, there are also considerable number of outages reported this month as well.

Repeated interruptions have created discussion about increased pressure on the Claude AI infrastructure as well as increased demand for AI tools by the public. As the use of AI rapidly increases, even short disruptions like this current incident are causing many users to ask themselves the same question each time there is an incident: Is Claude down?

Also Read: Redmi A7 Pro 5G Price in India: What the Budget Phone Offers and Why It Could Be a Strong Pick Under Rs 12,000    

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‘Is Claude Down?’ Anthropic’s AI Faces Global Disruption As Users Flood Downdetector Amid Reports Of Login Errors And Service Glitches

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‘Is Claude Down?’ Anthropic’s AI Faces Global Disruption As Users Flood Downdetector Amid Reports Of Login Errors And Service Glitches

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‘Is Claude Down?’ Anthropic’s AI Faces Global Disruption As Users Flood Downdetector Amid Reports Of Login Errors And Service Glitches
‘Is Claude Down?’ Anthropic’s AI Faces Global Disruption As Users Flood Downdetector Amid Reports Of Login Errors And Service Glitches
‘Is Claude Down?’ Anthropic’s AI Faces Global Disruption As Users Flood Downdetector Amid Reports Of Login Errors And Service Glitches
‘Is Claude Down?’ Anthropic’s AI Faces Global Disruption As Users Flood Downdetector Amid Reports Of Login Errors And Service Glitches

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