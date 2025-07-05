Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari donald trump Brian Lara drake Rahul Dravid amit shah US Immigration Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • 7 Mystical Forests That Glow Up Natural Light: A Journey Through Illuminated Wilderness

7 Mystical Forests That Glow Up Natural Light: A Journey Through Illuminated Wilderness

Across the world, certain forests come alive at night with natural glowing phenomena that deem the flow upward. Whether from glowing fungi, synchronized insects, or luminous microorganisms, each forest offers a unique and breathtaking experience of nature’s radiant beauty. 

By: Akriti Kaul Last Updated: July 5, 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
7 Mystical Forests That Glow Up Natural Light: A Journey Through Illuminated Wilderness - Gallery Image
1/7

Bioluminescent Bays, Puerto Rico

In forests near Vieques and Fajardo, glowing waters meet mangroves where bioluminescent plankton creates a surreal, glowing shoreline.

7 Mystical Forests That Glow Up Natural Light: A Journey Through Illuminated Wilderness - Gallery Image
2/7

Waitomo Glowworm Caves, New Zealand

Although technically caves, these are nestled in lush forest areas. The glowworms light up the cave ceilings- an ethereal blue sparkle that radiates upward.

7 Mystical Forests That Glow Up Natural Light: A Journey Through Illuminated Wilderness - Gallery Image
3/7

Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, Japan

During summer, thousands of fireflies dance through the towering bamboo stalks of Arashiyama. Their soft, pulsing light appears to rise naturally through the vertical forest canopy.

7 Mystical Forests That Glow Up Natural Light: A Journey Through Illuminated Wilderness - Gallery Image
4/7

Faggeta Forest, Italy

This ancient beech forest on Monte Cimino is known for a subtle, natural glow caused by phosphorescent fungi and moss.

7 Mystical Forests That Glow Up Natural Light: A Journey Through Illuminated Wilderness - Gallery Image
5/7

Tsingy De Bemaraha Forest, Madagascar

In this limestone forest, natural mineral and biological reactions sometimes produce phosphorescent effects on the sharp stone peaks and surrounding plant life.

7 Mystical Forests That Glow Up Natural Light: A Journey Through Illuminated Wilderness - Gallery Image
6/7

Great Smoky Mountains, USA

The forests of the Great Smoky Mountains light up thanks to synchronous fireflies. These insects flash in perfect unison during mating season- an incredible natural light show.

7 Mystical Forests That Glow Up Natural Light: A Journey Through Illuminated Wilderness - Gallery Image
7/7

Kawachi Fuji Garden, Japan

Though famous for its vibrant wisteria tunnels, some areas of the Kawachi Fuji forest experience a faint after-dark glow due to luminescent mods and carefully preserved natural conditions.

Disclaimer: The glowing effects described in this presentation are based on natural phenomena. Visitors are encouraged to research about it deeply.

7 Mystical Forests That Glow Up Natural Light: A Journey Through Illuminated Wilderness - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?