  • 7 Natural Foods That Help Relieve Constipation Fast

7 Natural Foods That Help Relieve Constipation Fast

These seven natural foods, like dates, chia seeds, oats, and yogurt, are rich in fiber and gut-friendly nutrients that help soften stool, improve digestion, and relieve constipation naturally and effectively.

By: Shubhi Kumar Last Updated: July 11, 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
7 Natural Foods That Help Relieve Constipation Fast - Gallery Image
1/7

Dates

Dates contain a fiber content as well as sorbitol, a natural sugar alcohol, that would lead to stool softening and promote regular bowel movements. Hence, it is considered a powerful natural laxative.

7 Natural Foods That Help Relieve Constipation Fast - Gallery Image
2/7

Chia seeds

Chia seeds absorb water, creating a gel-like consistency inside the gut that softens the stool and encourages smooth, regular bowel movements with fiber.

7 Natural Foods That Help Relieve Constipation Fast - Gallery Image
3/7

Apple

An apple has soluble fiber and pectin that can soften stool and promote bowel movements, while serving as food for good gut bacteria to nourish digestion.

7 Natural Foods That Help Relieve Constipation Fast - Gallery Image
4/7

Oats

Oats are loaded with the soluble fiber called beta-glucan, attracting water into the stool, easing its passing through the natural way, and gently relieving constipation.

7 Natural Foods That Help Relieve Constipation Fast - Gallery Image
5/7

Leafy greens

Leafy greens, such as spinach and kale, provide fiber, magnesium, and water-all are needed for softening stool. This aids muscle contractions and supports digestive health.

7 Natural Foods That Help Relieve Constipation Fast - Gallery Image
6/7

Yogurt

Yogurt abundant in probiotics helps keep good bacteria healthy. This enhances digestion, stool softening, and reduces the unease of constipation when eaten as a part of one's diet.

7 Natural Foods That Help Relieve Constipation Fast - Gallery Image
7/7

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds, with their richness in dietary fiber and omega-3s, help in stool bulking, improving the frequency of bowel movements, and naturally supporting a healthy digestive system.

7 Natural Foods That Help Relieve Constipation Fast - Gallery Image

