7 Natural Foods That Help Relieve Constipation Fast
These seven natural foods, like dates, chia seeds, oats, and yogurt, are rich in fiber and gut-friendly nutrients that help soften stool, improve digestion, and relieve constipation naturally and effectively.
Dates
Dates contain a fiber content as well as sorbitol, a natural sugar alcohol, that would lead to stool softening and promote regular bowel movements. Hence, it is considered a powerful natural laxative.
Chia seeds
Chia seeds absorb water, creating a gel-like consistency inside the gut that softens the stool and encourages smooth, regular bowel movements with fiber.
Apple
An apple has soluble fiber and pectin that can soften stool and promote bowel movements, while serving as food for good gut bacteria to nourish digestion.
Oats
Oats are loaded with the soluble fiber called beta-glucan, attracting water into the stool, easing its passing through the natural way, and gently relieving constipation.
Leafy greens
Leafy greens, such as spinach and kale, provide fiber, magnesium, and water-all are needed for softening stool. This aids muscle contractions and supports digestive health.
Yogurt
Yogurt abundant in probiotics helps keep good bacteria healthy. This enhances digestion, stool softening, and reduces the unease of constipation when eaten as a part of one's diet.
Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds, with their richness in dietary fiber and omega-3s, help in stool bulking, improving the frequency of bowel movements, and naturally supporting a healthy digestive system.