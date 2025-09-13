LIVE TV
  7 Times Isha Ambani Slayed Red Carpet Look That Left Hollywood Divas Behind

7 Times Isha Ambani Slayed Red Carpet Look That Left Hollywood Divas Behind

Isha Ambani is the perfect example of a “beauty with a brain” woman, effortlessly balancing her glamorous style with a sharp business mind. Her statement about couture and historic jewelry always makes the headlines. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is a billionaire heiress who has again and again set the red carpet on fire. Let’s explore her 8 best red carpet looks from the Met Gala to Bulgari events that even left Hollywood divas like Zendaya, Kendal Jenner, and Doja Cat behind. 

By: Last Updated: September 13, 2025 | 5:39 PM IST
Isha Ambani in Vintage Look
1/8

Isha Ambani in Vintage Look

Isha Ambani stuns in an Anamika Khanna creation featuring a tailored jacket, embroidered waistcoat with a blend of vintage style. Her ensemble is adorned with pearls, semi-precious stones, and heirloom gems.

Isha Ambani in Lousi Vuitton Dress
2/8

Isha Ambani in Lousi Vuitton Dress

Isha Ambani looks bold in a Louis Vuitton Haute Couture 2017 Ready to Wear Collection with an all-black dress. She accessorized it with statement gold and diamond jewellery.

Isha Ambani in Schiaparelli Saree
3/8

Isha Ambani in Schiaparelli Saree

Isha Ambani turns heads in a custom Schiaparelli royal blue saree. She paired it with a silver embellished blouse with a circular geometric design.

Isha Ambani in Hand Embroidered Couture
4/8

Isha Ambani in Hand Embroidered Couture

Isha Ambani adorns a hand-embroidered couture saree gown by designer Rahul Mishra featuring delicate motifs of flowers, butterflies, and dragonflies. Her ensemble is made using techniques such as fareesha. Zardozi, nakshi, and dabka.

Isha Ambani in Red Gown
5/8

Isha Ambani in Red Gown

Isha Ambani looks royal in a red gown with a matching lace-embroidered shawl with a deep V-neckline and sleeveless design. She accessorized it with a diamond necklace, which complemented the red attire.

Isha Ambani in Black Saree Gown
6/8

Isha Ambani in Black Saree Gown

Isha Ambani looks gorgeous in a black saree gown by designer Prabal Gurung. Her outfit is hand-embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls with a silk chiffon train.

Isha Ambani in Chain Bijoux Gilet
7/8

Isha Ambani in Chain Bijoux Gilet

Isha Ambani exudes elegance in a chain bijoux gilet with a plush ivory vest with gold buttons. Her dress featured golden chain-linked straps with skeleton t-bar finishes.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This photo gallery is based on publicly available information, media reports, and social media highlights. It is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only. The content does not intend to defame, discredit, or hurt the sentiments of any individual, community, or organization.

