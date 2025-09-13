7 Times Isha Ambani Slayed Red Carpet Look That Left Hollywood Divas Behind

Isha Ambani is the perfect example of a “beauty with a brain” woman, effortlessly balancing her glamorous style with a sharp business mind. Her statement about couture and historic jewelry always makes the headlines. Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is a billionaire heiress who has again and again set the red carpet on fire. Let’s explore her 8 best red carpet looks from the Met Gala to Bulgari events that even left Hollywood divas like Zendaya, Kendal Jenner, and Doja Cat behind.