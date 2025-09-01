Beautiful Grace Hayden: Stunning Photos of Cricket Anchor And Matthew Hayden’s Daughter
Grace Hayden, daughter of the Australian cricketing hero Matthew Hayden, was the star of the Delhi Premier League 2025, not as a player, but as an energetic anchor. She had the charisma and enthusiasm to bring something different to the tournament and she drew the largest crowds.
Grace had already made a mark on audiences with her hosting ability on IPL 2025 on Star Sports and she brought the same sizzle to DPL. The fact that she was able to blend her profound knowledge on the game of cricket and at the same time present it with some degree of ease, gave her an advantage over other anchors.
Grace is also a social media sensation apart the commentary box. It could be pictures of her traveling in Sicily or shots of her at the cricket field, all her posts become viral among its fans within a short time.
Her fashion, on and off the field has been a new standard. Grace does not just provide acute cricketing observations, she also incorporates them with a cool and funky style, painting a new picture of what a twenty-first century sports anchor can be.
To further fuel the frenzy, her vacation photos with boyfriend Wilson Statham went viral, providing her with a presence outside sports pages and into the entertainment headlines. This crossover popularity has just made her even more popular.
It has also drawn eyebrows because Grace is a close friend of Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. Caught hanging out together in various matches and other social events, the two keep the gossip going between the fans and the media.
The influence of Grace has not disappeared, even when the DPL curtain has been lowered. The popularity of her commentary clips keeps on growing, and she still remains one of the most popular and discussed anchors of 2025.