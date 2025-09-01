Beautiful Grace Hayden: Stunning Photos of Cricket Anchor And Matthew Hayden’s Daughter

Grace Hayden, daughter of the Australian cricketing hero Matthew Hayden, was the star of the Delhi Premier League 2025, not as a player, but as an energetic anchor. She had the charisma and enthusiasm to bring something different to the tournament and she drew the largest crowds.

Grace had already made a mark on audiences with her hosting ability on IPL 2025 on Star Sports and she brought the same sizzle to DPL. The fact that she was able to blend her profound knowledge on the game of cricket and at the same time present it with some degree of ease, gave her an advantage over other anchors.