  • 7 Incredible Bollywood Celebrity Transformations: Then vs Now- Did Your Favorite Star Make It ?

7 Incredible Bollywood Celebrity Transformations: Then vs Now- Did Your Favorite Star Make It ?

Get ready to be amazed by the incredible physical and image transformation of Bollywood’s top stars! Over the years, these celebrities have undergone dramatic fitness journeys, style revamps, and overall glow ups that are nothing short of inspiring. These transformations have been game changers for their careers, helping them evolve from newcomers to influential figures in both cinema and fashion. 

August 7, 2025 | 12:40 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
1/8

The Greek God: Hrithik Roshan's Fitness Journey

Hrithik's transformation is one of the most iconic in the Bollywood Industry. From his debut in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, to his chiseled physique in Warm and Fighter, he set a new standard for fitness and style.

2/8

From Sweet To Sassy: Deepika Padukone's Style Evolution

Deepika's journey from Om Shanti Om, to becoming a global icon is nothing short of extraordinary. She is now a fashion forward actress, gracing Met Gala carpets and global campaigns.

3/8

A New Beginning: Arjun Kapoor's Inspiring Weight Loss Journey

Arjun’s transformation story is truly inspiring. He lost over 140 kgs and trained under Salman Khan before Ishaqzaade. His “then vs now” comparison is a testament to his discipline and dedication.

4/8

The Fashionista: Kriti Sanon's Glamorous Makeover

Kriti’s transformation from Heropanti to becoming a fashion icon is remarkable. She is now a household name, slaying magazine covers and fashion runways with her edgy styles and power packed performances.

5/8

The Style Chameleon: Kartik Aaryan's Evolution

Kartik’s evolution from Pyaar Ka Punchnama to becoming a sleek, stylish actor is impressive. He is now known for his commercial hits, magazine covers, and learner, more defined appearance.

6/8

Fit and Fierce: Bhumi Pandnekar's Transformation

Bhumi’s transformation after Dum Lagake Haisha is remarkable. She is now known for her toned physique, glamorous appearances, and experimental roles. Her evolution is a testament to her versatility and self reinvention.

7/8

The Underdog's Rise: Rajkumar Rao's Journey To Stardom

Rajkumar’s journey from simple, grounded roles to becoming a versatile and well groomed star is impressive. His body transformation for Bose and sharp dressing sense have elevated his public image tremendously.

8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided is just for entertainment and informational purposes only, not to defame any personality.

