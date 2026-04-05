RCB vs CSK IPL 2026: Is Sanju Samson Set to Be Dropped? Chennai Super Kings Eye Massive Playing XI Changes For Chinnaswamy Clash

The Chennai Super Kings are all set to lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday in a high-voltage clash IPL 2026. Regarded as one of the biggest rivalries in the Indian Premier League, the two teams have started the campaign in this edition in the most contrasting manner.

While RCB have stamped authority in the first match itself, CSK are yet to get off the mark despite playing two matches in the tournament in this edition.

One of the biggest issues that the Super Kings are facing right now is Sanju Samson’s form. Sanju who had joined CSK after a trade deal with Rajasthan Royals hasn’t been able to impress despite coming into the tournament on the back of three brilliant knocks in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The right-handed batter has just scored a 6 and 7 in the two games that he has featured in. Now, the big question for the Super Kings is, could CSK persist with Sanju? Moreover, MS Dhoni is likely to sit out for sometime but CSK have some regular wicket-keepers in Urvil Patel and Kartik Sharma in the unit. In fact, Kartik has also been included in the Playing XI and can take up the duties behind the stumps if CSK decide to drop Sanju.

🚨 It looks like Sanju Samson is putting pressure on himself. In the first match vs RR, he went for an unnecessary shot after facing just 6 balls, and today he did the same against Bartlett. He needs to spend some time on crease just like T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/WBVjPa6Y91 — Tejash (@Tejashyyyyy) April 3, 2026

Who Opens with Ruturaj Gaikwad?

Sanju Samson has been opening the innings with Ruturaj Gaikwad. But if the management decides to bench Samson, then Matthew Short can come in as to open with innings. He can provide a brisk start to CSK and the kind of big hitters that the Super Kings have in the line up, they can capitalise if the side gets a stable start.

Sunil Gavaskar Backs Ayush Mhatre

The youngster has got some backing from the former skipper Sunil Gavaskar to bat at number three. “I believe number 3 is a good position for Ayush Mhatre. He has batted lower down the order in the Under-19 setup, but three could suit him well. He was dismissed first ball in the previous game, but showed no signs of being affected by it. That’s the beauty of the ‘Gen Next’ mindset; they don’t dwell too much on the past and focus on the present. It’s a fantastic attitude,” said Gavaskar speaking on Star Sports.

Probable Playing XI if Sanju Samson Sits Out

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Matthew Short (O) Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma (WK), Noor Ahmed (O), Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry (O), Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Akeal Hosein (O)

Also Read: RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 | ‘Big Expectations From Sanju Samson But no Impact’ — Zaheer Khan’s Brutal Take on T20 World Cup Hero’s Dip in Form

