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Home > Sports News > MLS 2026: Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez Score As Inter Miami Owner David Beckham Unveils State-of-the-Art Nu Stadium | Video

MLS 2026: Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez Score As Inter Miami Owner David Beckham Unveils State-of-the-Art Nu Stadium | Video

Lionel Messi scored a historic 10th-minute header as Inter Miami played their first-ever match at the brand-new Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park on April 4, 2026. Watch the highlights of the 2-2 draw against Austin FC attended by David Beckham.

A still from the Inter Miami vs Austin match. (Inter Miami)
A still from the Inter Miami vs Austin match. (Inter Miami)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 5, 2026 10:09:02 IST

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MLS 2026: Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez Score As Inter Miami Owner David Beckham Unveils State-of-the-Art Nu Stadium | Video

MLS 2026: Lionel Messi opened his account in style to mark the opening of Inter Miami’s brand new stadium as the champions were stopped for 2-2 draw by a spirited Austin FC on Saturday. It was also a special occasion for football fans, as club co-owner David Beckham attended the stadium’s inaugural match as one of the star attractions.

The new stadium, the Nu Stadium, can accommodate 26,000 spectators.

“To see this stadium come to life, after years and years of trying to get this stadium up and running in Miami is something that’s very special,” Beckham said before the kick-off.

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“I came to America in the MLS 20 years ago and I made a lot of promises. And 13 years ago I made a lot of promises again announcing I was coming to Miami.

“Today it’s just a dream come true for us.”

Austin Spoil Party In Miami

Substitute Luis Suarez scored his first goal of the season in the 82nd minute after Lionel Messi scored his fifth and Inter Miami salvaged a draw against visiting Austin FC. Check out the video here:



Austin’s Guiherme Biro scored the first goal in the venue early in the first half, and Jayden Nelson temporarily restored the visitors’ lead early in the second.

It was the first time the Verde (1-2-3, 6 points) have scored multiple goals since a 2-2 home draw against Minnesota in their season opener.

But Austin were forced to settle for a share of the points when Suarez leveled nine minutes after his entrance on a well-worked corner.

Once level late, Miami looked far more likely to get the winner. Suarez briefly thought he’d dispatched a rebound into the net for a winner, only to be ruled offside. Then Austin’s Brad Stuver sprawled to deny Messi’s low effort in second-half stoppage time.

Overall, it was a match with enough twists and turns.

with inputs from agency

Also Read: GT vs RR: Gujarat Titans’ Ashok Sharma Surpasses Anrich Nortje To Bowl Quickest Delivery Of IPL 2026 | Watch

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Tags: david beckhamInter Miami vs Austin FC 2026Lionel Messi Nu Stadium GoalMiami Freedom Park Opening Match

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MLS 2026: Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez Score As Inter Miami Owner David Beckham Unveils State-of-the-Art Nu Stadium | Video

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MLS 2026: Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez Score As Inter Miami Owner David Beckham Unveils State-of-the-Art Nu Stadium | Video
MLS 2026: Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez Score As Inter Miami Owner David Beckham Unveils State-of-the-Art Nu Stadium | Video
MLS 2026: Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez Score As Inter Miami Owner David Beckham Unveils State-of-the-Art Nu Stadium | Video
MLS 2026: Lionel Messi, Luiz Suarez Score As Inter Miami Owner David Beckham Unveils State-of-the-Art Nu Stadium | Video

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