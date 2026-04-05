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Home > Sports News > GT vs RR: Gujarat Titans’ Ashok Sharma Surpasses Anrich Nortje To Bowl Quickest Delivery Of IPL 2026 | Watch

GT vs RR: Gujarat Titans’ Ashok Sharma Surpasses Anrich Nortje To Bowl Quickest Delivery Of IPL 2026 | Watch

Gujarat Titans' Ashok Sharma clocked 154.2 km/h against RR's Dhruv Jurel, setting the record for the fastest ball of IPL 2026. Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Sharma has now entered the top 10 fastest bowlers in IPL history.

Ashok Sharma (ANI)
Ashok Sharma (ANI)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 5, 2026 09:04:08 IST

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GT vs RR: Gujarat Titans’ Ashok Sharma Surpasses Anrich Nortje To Bowl Quickest Delivery Of IPL 2026 | Watch

It was a moment of elation for fans as they experienced the fastest delivery of the IPL 2026 tournament so far on Saturday. Notably, Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Ashok Sharma clocked the speed of 154.2 kph as measured on the radar gun. Ashok, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, bowled the delivery against Rajasthan Royals as he surpassed South African speedster Anrich Nortje’s record of 150.9 kph. Nortje is part of the Lucknow Super Giants as he achieved the feat against the Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. 

Who faced Ashok’s quickest ball?

The pacer was at his quickest in the 16th over as he bowled it against RR’s Dhruv Jurel. The ball was a searing yorker as Jurel found it difficult to negotiate it. Check out the delivery here:



Sharma’s delivery was ranked sixth in the list among the fastest in IPL history. The record is maintained by Shaun Tait (157.71), with Lockie Ferguson (157.30), Umran Malik (157), Mayank Yadav (156.70), and Nortje (156.22) in subsequent positions.

How is the speed of the ball tracked in cricket?

In cricket, ball speed is primarily assessed with radar guns, akin to those employed by police for monitoring traffic speeds. These radar guns are positioned behind the sight screen at each end of the field. They emit a radio wave that reflects off the flying cricket ball.

As the ball travels, it alters the frequency of the wave returning. The device computes this alteration to determine the precise speed. The velocity displayed on television monitors is recorded at the precise instant the ball departs the bowler’s hand, as that is when the ball moves at its maximum speed.

Who is Ashok Sharma?

Sharma earned his IPL spot after a strong performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he was Rajasthan’s top wicket-taker. Gujarat Titans showed faith in him by picking him in the playing XI early, and he has delivered steady performances so far.

The right-arm pacer took the one wicket, dismissing Shimron Hetmyer for 18 runs. Ashok Sharma conceded 1/37 in his four-over spell.

with inputs from agency

Also Read: IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RR vs GT: Sameer Rizvi Swells Lead— Check Top 10 List

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GT vs RR: Gujarat Titans’ Ashok Sharma Surpasses Anrich Nortje To Bowl Quickest Delivery Of IPL 2026 | Watch
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GT vs RR: Gujarat Titans’ Ashok Sharma Surpasses Anrich Nortje To Bowl Quickest Delivery Of IPL 2026 | Watch
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