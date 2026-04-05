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Home > Entertainment News > Jailer 2 Cast Fees Revealed: Rajinikanth To Shah Rukh Khan, Here’s What Stars Are Charging

Jailer 2 Cast Fees Revealed: Rajinikanth To Shah Rukh Khan, Here’s What Stars Are Charging

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2026.

Jailer 2 Cast Fees Revealed (Photo: imdb)
Jailer 2 Cast Fees Revealed (Photo: imdb)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: April 5, 2026 16:55:04 IST

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Jailer 2 Cast Fees Revealed: Rajinikanth To Shah Rukh Khan, Here’s What Stars Are Charging

Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of 2026. While the makers are yet to announce an official release date, industry buzz points to a summer arrival, riding on the massive success of Jailer (2023). Here’s a look at star-studded cast of the movie and how much each of them charging for the film, reportedly.

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, among India’s highest-paid actors, is reportedly charging Rs 220 crore for the sequel. He returns as the iconic Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, a retired jailer, continuing his gripping journey in a high-octane action drama.

Shah Rukh Khan

There are strong rumours of Shah Rukh Khan making an extended cameo as a police officer. Though unconfirmed, reports suggest he may feature in a major action sequence. His standard fee is said to be around Rs 250 crore, but details of his remuneration for this brief role remain unclear.

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Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi has confirmed a special appearance in Jailer 2, even setting aside his usual no-cameo rule to share screen space with Rajinikanth. He typically charges between Rs 15–25 crore.

Mithun Chakraborty

Veteran star Mithun Chakraborty is set to play a villain, possibly locking horns—or joining forces—with Rajinikanth in a rare and exciting face-off. His reported fee is around Rs 1.5 crore.

Mohanlal

Mohanlal reprises his role as gangster Mathew, this time with a more powerful and impactful presence. He joined the shoot after completing Drishyam 3 and is said to have charged Rs 30 crore.

Shiva Rajkumar

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar returns as Narasimha, a gangster from Karnataka. His role is expected to be slightly more prominent in the sequel, though his exact fee remains undisclosed (he typically charges around Rs 8 crore per film).

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan joins the cast in a key role, reportedly playing Mithun Chakraborty’s daughter. This also marks her major return to Tamil cinema, with her fee reportedly pegged at Rs 6 crore.

Suraj Venjaramoodu

Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu is part of the film, marking his third Tamil outing. He has expressed excitement about working with Rajinikanth, even calling him a “magician.” His reported fee stands at Rs 1 crore.

ALSO READ:  ‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Ayodhya Scene Is Real Amid VFX Backlash; Hrithik Roshan Reacts, Calls It ‘Mindful Criticism’

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Tags: jailer 2Mithun Chakrabortyrajnikanthshah rukh khanVijay Sethupathi

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Jailer 2 Cast Fees Revealed: Rajinikanth To Shah Rukh Khan, Here’s What Stars Are Charging

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Jailer 2 Cast Fees Revealed: Rajinikanth To Shah Rukh Khan, Here’s What Stars Are Charging

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Jailer 2 Cast Fees Revealed: Rajinikanth To Shah Rukh Khan, Here’s What Stars Are Charging
Jailer 2 Cast Fees Revealed: Rajinikanth To Shah Rukh Khan, Here’s What Stars Are Charging
Jailer 2 Cast Fees Revealed: Rajinikanth To Shah Rukh Khan, Here’s What Stars Are Charging
Jailer 2 Cast Fees Revealed: Rajinikanth To Shah Rukh Khan, Here’s What Stars Are Charging

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