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Home > Entertainment News > ‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Ayodhya Scene Is Real Amid VFX Backlash; Hrithik Roshan Reacts, Calls It ‘Mindful Criticism’

‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Ayodhya Scene Is Real Amid VFX Backlash; Hrithik Roshan Reacts, Calls It ‘Mindful Criticism’

The teaser of Ramayana recently grabbed massive attention after unveiling Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. However, amid the excitement, a brief Ayodhya sequence triggered online debate.

‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Ranbir Kapoor's Viral Ayodhya Scene Is Real Amid VFX Backlash; Hrithik Roshan Reacts, Calls It 'Mindful Criticism' (Via Instagram)
‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Ranbir Kapoor's Viral Ayodhya Scene Is Real Amid VFX Backlash; Hrithik Roshan Reacts, Calls It 'Mindful Criticism' (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 5, 2026 14:58:45 IST

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‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Ayodhya Scene Is Real Amid VFX Backlash; Hrithik Roshan Reacts, Calls It ‘Mindful Criticism’

The teaser of Ramayana recently grabbed massive attention after unveiling Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. However, amid the excitement, a brief Ayodhya sequence triggered online debate.

In the scene, where Rama walks through a crowd showering him with flower petals, viewers noticed what appeared to be a colour shift in a supporting actor’s turban, from blue to purple. This led many on social media to claim the moment was created using artificial intelligence, sparking widespread criticism of the film’s visual effects.

‘I’m Not AI,’ Says Actor In Viral Clarification

Addressing the growing speculation, actor Saket Patel, who appeared in the now-viral shot, responded with a video message on Instagram.

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Introducing himself, he said he was surprised to see people questioning his existence. He revealed that the scene was shot nearly two years ago on a real set with actual actors and crowd members.

Patel stressed that both he and the sequence were real, adding that the reaction reflects how quickly audiences doubt visuals that appear too polished. In a separate post, he urged viewers to respect the effort behind filmmaking instead of dismissing it as artificial.

‘Ramayana’ And The Ongoing VFX Debate

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part epic backed by producer Namit Malhotra. The film features an ensemble cast including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The first part is slated for a Diwali release, with the second already in production.

The teaser has divided audiences, with some praising its scale while others questioned its VFX quality.

Hrithik Roshan Calls For Balanced Perspective

Joining the conversation, Hrithik Roshan shared his thoughts, acknowledging that poor visual effects can exist but urging audiences to respond thoughtfully.

Recalling his early fascination with cinema after watching Back to the Future, he highlighted how deeply VFX can influence storytelling. Hrithik encouraged viewers to look beyond surface-level flaws and understand the creative intent behind a filmmaker’s choices, calling for more mindful criticism in the ongoing debate.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Raha’s Cute Question After Ramayana Teaser: ‘Why Do You Look Like That?’

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‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Ayodhya Scene Is Real Amid VFX Backlash; Hrithik Roshan Reacts, Calls It ‘Mindful Criticism’

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‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Ayodhya Scene Is Real Amid VFX Backlash; Hrithik Roshan Reacts, Calls It ‘Mindful Criticism’

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‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Ayodhya Scene Is Real Amid VFX Backlash; Hrithik Roshan Reacts, Calls It ‘Mindful Criticism’
‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Ayodhya Scene Is Real Amid VFX Backlash; Hrithik Roshan Reacts, Calls It ‘Mindful Criticism’
‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Ayodhya Scene Is Real Amid VFX Backlash; Hrithik Roshan Reacts, Calls It ‘Mindful Criticism’
‘Blue Turban Guy Is Not AI’: Ramayana Actor Says Ranbir Kapoor’s Viral Ayodhya Scene Is Real Amid VFX Backlash; Hrithik Roshan Reacts, Calls It ‘Mindful Criticism’

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