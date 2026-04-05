Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Raha’s Cute Question After Ramayana Teaser: ‘Why Do You Look Like That?’

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year. With its teaser recently creating a massive buzz, the actor travelled to Los Angeles and New York for the film’s first glimpse reveal. During one such interaction, he shared how, after shooting, he would return home and narrate stories from the epic to his three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Raha Kapoor. He also revealed the curious questions she would ask in response.

What’s happening

At a Ramayana event in Los Angeles, Ranbir told AP, “I was extremely blessed to have this opportunity, which coincided with the time I became a father. Just to go home, and my daughter is three and a half now, and on one side I’m going to work and playing Lord Ram, but I’m also going home and telling her stories about the Ramayana.”

He added, “Just to see a three-and-a-half-year-old so engaged and asking, ‘Did you shoot with Hanuman today? Did you shoot with Sita today? What did you shoot today?’ She has so much interest in the story, which tells a lot. It’s in our DNA.”

Reflecting on the cultural significance, he continued, “The culture is so seeped into our subconscious that the interest and the love come very naturally to us. We want that to appeal to a global audience, and sample something that we have believed for centuries and will continue to believe for centuries.”

Why he initially said no

At a special IMAX teaser preview in New York, Ranbir revealed that he had first turned down the offer. He shared that when producer Namit Malhotra approached him around four years ago, he felt he wasn’t ready for the role.

“Coming to play Lord Ram, I remember when Namit offered me this part around four years back. My instant reaction was: ‘I am not fit enough, good enough.’ I felt I wouldn’t be able to do full justice. But that fear quickly turned into gratitude because opportunities like this were something I truly needed in my life,” he said.

He explained that stepping into the role coincided with a major turning point in his personal life. “There was a period when I needed to change my lifestyle. I had just become a father for the first time. The sweet coincidence of playing Lord Ram and becoming a father became a turning point in my life,” he added.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

About the film

Ramayana is being mounted on a massive scale, with a reported budget of around ₹4,000 crore for both parts combined. Speaking earlier, Namit Malhotra revealed that the project, envisioned nearly six to seven years ago, was always intended to match global cinematic standards in scale and storytelling.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Marks 30th Birthday With Intense, Battle-Worn First Look From ‘Mysaa’ Revealing Her Fierce Transformation