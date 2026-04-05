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Home > Entertainment News > Rashmika Mandanna Marks 30th Birthday With Intense, Battle-Worn First Look From ‘Mysaa’ Revealing Her Fierce Transformation

Rashmika Mandanna Marks 30th Birthday With Intense, Battle-Worn First Look From ‘Mysaa’ Revealing Her Fierce Transformation

Actor Rashmika Mandanna marked her 30th birthday with a striking reveal from her upcoming film Mysaa. The makers dropped a new poster that showcases her in a completely transformed avatar, hinting at one of the most intense roles of her career.

Rashmika Mandanna Marks 30th Birthday With Intense, Battle-Worn First Look From 'Mysaa' Revealing Her Fierce Transformation (Via Instagram)
Rashmika Mandanna Marks 30th Birthday With Intense, Battle-Worn First Look From 'Mysaa' Revealing Her Fierce Transformation (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 5, 2026 14:06:08 IST

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Rashmika Mandanna Marks 30th Birthday With Intense, Battle-Worn First Look From ‘Mysaa’ Revealing Her Fierce Transformation

Actor Rashmika Mandanna marked her 30th birthday with a striking reveal from her upcoming film Mysaa. The makers dropped a new poster that showcases her in a completely transformed avatar, hinting at one of the most intense roles of her career.

In the poster, Rashmika appears rugged and battle-worn, with her face smeared in soot, blood, and dirt. Visible cuts on her nose and forehead add to the rawness, reflecting the physical and emotional toll of her character. The look signals a sharp departure from her usual on-screen image.

A Powerful Shift In Role And Genre

Mysaa is set against the backdrop of the traditional Gond tribal landscape and features Rashmika as a warrior woman. The role marks a significant shift from her earlier romantic and commercial films, placing her in a more grounded and action-driven narrative.

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The character demands both emotional intensity and physical strength, indicating a new phase in her acting journey where she explores more layered and challenging roles.

Film Details And What Lies Ahead

Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle and backed by Unformula Films, Mysaa also stars Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in key roles. The film is currently in production and is expected to release in multiple languages in 2026.

The birthday reveal comes as Rashmika celebrates her first major milestone after her marriage to Vijay Deverakonda, making the occasion even more special for fans.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Disturbing Life Experience During Teenage Days: ‘Saw My Picture On Porn Site’

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Rashmika Mandanna Marks 30th Birthday With Intense, Battle-Worn First Look From ‘Mysaa’ Revealing Her Fierce Transformation

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Rashmika Mandanna Marks 30th Birthday With Intense, Battle-Worn First Look From ‘Mysaa’ Revealing Her Fierce Transformation

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Rashmika Mandanna Marks 30th Birthday With Intense, Battle-Worn First Look From ‘Mysaa’ Revealing Her Fierce Transformation
Rashmika Mandanna Marks 30th Birthday With Intense, Battle-Worn First Look From ‘Mysaa’ Revealing Her Fierce Transformation
Rashmika Mandanna Marks 30th Birthday With Intense, Battle-Worn First Look From ‘Mysaa’ Revealing Her Fierce Transformation
Rashmika Mandanna Marks 30th Birthday With Intense, Battle-Worn First Look From ‘Mysaa’ Revealing Her Fierce Transformation

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