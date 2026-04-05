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Home > Entertainment News > Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Disturbing Life Experience During Teenage Days: ‘Saw My Picture On Porn Site’

Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Disturbing Life Experience During Teenage Days: ‘Saw My Picture On Porn Site’

Janhvi Kapoor has consistently spoken about the pressures of nepotism, social challenges, and her own experiences with grief and public scrutiny.

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo: IG)
Janhvi Kapoor (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 5, 2026 13:50:25 IST

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Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Disturbing Life Experience During Teenage Days: ‘Saw My Picture On Porn Site’

Janhvi Kapoor has consistently spoken about the pressures of nepotism, social challenges, and her own experiences with grief and public scrutiny. Recently, she opened up about a more troubling issue—AI-generated images of her circulating online. While she tries to view it as an inevitable risk of the digital age, the actress admitted that it continues to affect her deeply.

In a candid conversation with Raj Shamani as per NDTV reports, Janhvi Kapoor recalled a disturbing experience from her teenage years. She revealed finding her morphed photo on a porn site when she was just 15. 

“I don’t know if it was a deepfake, but it was something like that. I saw a picture of me on a porn site. We had IT class in school, and boys used to go on those sites for fun. My pictures were on there. And this was in school. So that was a weird experience,” she said.

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She continued, “At some point, I was like — this is the cost you have to pay. There is no morality in a lot of these things with social media.” 

Janhvi Kapoor On Her AI-Generated Images Deeply 

In the same conversation, Janhvi, however, also says, “I am not at peace with it. There are visuals of me out there, even shared by official news pages, which are completely AI. I have never worn those clothes or been photographed like that.”

Revealing how this affects her work, she elaborated, “It gets circulated as if it’s something I’ve put out. That creates a certain kind of impression. If tomorrow I tell a director I’m not comfortable wearing something, someone can pull up those pictures and say, ‘But you’ve done this before.’ Even if they don’t say it, it makes you think.”

“It upsets me, of course,” she said. But over time, she has found ways to deal with it. “I feel like I don’t have that much of a voice to complain. There’s this attitude — you’ve got so much in life, thoda seh lo, don’t complain. So I don’t think my voice has that credibility yet. There will be backlash, and it might take away from the cause,” she expressed. 

She also shared that she isn’t alone in this experience, revealing that several other women from the world of glamour and entertainment have also spoken out against the rise of deepfakes.

ALSO READ:  Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma Walks Off Stage Mid-Show After Frightening Fan Invasion In Ghaziabad; Accused Taken Into Police Custody | WATCH

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Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Disturbing Life Experience During Teenage Days: ‘Saw My Picture On Porn Site’

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Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Disturbing Life Experience During Teenage Days: ‘Saw My Picture On Porn Site’

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Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Disturbing Life Experience During Teenage Days: ‘Saw My Picture On Porn Site’
Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Disturbing Life Experience During Teenage Days: ‘Saw My Picture On Porn Site’
Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Disturbing Life Experience During Teenage Days: ‘Saw My Picture On Porn Site’
Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up On Disturbing Life Experience During Teenage Days: ‘Saw My Picture On Porn Site’

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