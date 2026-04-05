Punjabi Singer Sunanda Sharma Walks Off Stage Mid-Show After Frightening Fan Invasion In Ghaziabad; Accused Taken Into Police Custody | WATCH

A live performance by Punjabi singer-actress Sunanda Sharma in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad took a sudden turn when a fan rushed onto the stage, leaving the artist visibly shaken.

The incident happened during her show at Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology, where she was performing in a casual white T-shirt and baggy jeans. In videos now circulating online, a man can be seen jumping onto the stage and attempting to touch her feet.

Startled by the unexpected move, Sunanda screamed and immediately walked off the stage, bringing the performance to an abrupt halt.

Fan Detained, Show Cancelled

Security personnel and police quickly intervened and removed the individual from the stage. According to reports, Ghaziabad Police took the fan into custody for questioning, and he is believed to be a student of the same college.

Following the incident, Sunanda chose not to return to the stage. Despite repeated requests from the audience to continue the show, she and her team decided to cancel the performance. The sudden end left many students disappointed.

Singer Yet to Respond, Videos Go Viral

So far, Sunanda Sharma has not released any official statement regarding the incident. Meanwhile, clips from the event continue to spread widely on social media, sparking conversations around artist safety at public events.

यूपी – गाजियाबाद के RKGIT कॉलेज में पंजाबी सिंगर सुनंदा शर्मा का Live कंसर्ट था। एक युवक सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़कर मंच पर जा चढ़ा। सुनंदा इतनी ज्यादा डर गईं कि उन्हें तुरंत परफॉर्मेंस रोककर स्टेज से पीछे हटना पड़ा। हालांकि सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने उस युवक को नीचे उतार दिया। pic.twitter.com/3ihImI5Cyv — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) April 5, 2026

Sunanda, known for popular tracks like Jatt Yamla, Jaani Tera Naa, Pagal Nahi Hona, and Chorri Chorri, began her music career with Billi Akh. She made her acting debut with the 2018 film Sajjan Singh Rangroot, alongside Diljit Dosanjh, and later entered Bollywood with the song Tere Naal Nachna. She was also seen in Karan Aujla’s music video Boyfriend last year.

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