Pralay Is Next For Ranveer Singh After Dhurandhar- Cast, Plot And Everything You Want To Know About The Zombie Movie

Matching the phenomenal success of the Dhurandhar films may be a tall order, but Ranveer Singh appears all set to deliver something spectacular once again. His next project, Pralay, ventures into a gripping post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, producer Hansal Mehta shared several intriguing details about the film. Here’s a closer look at what to expect:

Who is making Pralay?

The film will be directed by Jai Mehta, who previously co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story alongside his father, Hansal Mehta. Pralay is being produced under Hansal’s banner, True Story Films, with Ranveer Singh’s production house, Ma Kasam Films, also backing the project. According to reports, the film is mounted on a massive budget of ₹300 crore.

What is the story of Pralay?

Penned by Jai Mehta and Vishal Kapoor, the film explores an original story set in a zombie-ravaged world. Hansal Mehta clarified that the film is not an adaptation of Blindness, the 1995 novel by José Saramago. The book follows a city struck by a mysterious epidemic of blindness, leading to social breakdown and moral chaos.

Emphasising the originality of Pralay, Hansal noted that works by writers like Saramago or Salman Rushdie are best experienced in literary form, as their essence often doesn’t fully translate to cinema.

Who else stars in the film?

So far, Kalyani Priyadarshan has been confirmed as the female lead. The actress, daughter of filmmaker Priyadarshan, is riding high on the success of her recent film Lokah.

What is the timeline?

Pralay is expected to go on floors in mid-2026, with an international crew already brought on board to bring this ambitious vision to life.

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 shows no signs of slowing down. The film has surpassed ₹1,564 crore globally while crossing the ₹1,000 crore gross mark in India during its third week. Despite a slight dip on weekdays, it has maintained impressive momentum, with weekend collections witnessing a fresh surge.

The ensemble cast includes Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, along with Danish Pandor and Udaybir Sandhu in key roles. The sequel also features a cameo by Yami Gautam.

Following the massive success of its first instalment, which earned ₹1,300 crore worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 is now firmly on track to set new benchmarks at the box office.

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