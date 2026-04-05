Dhurandhar 2 Day 18 Collection: Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Mark Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 continues its blockbuster run, crossing ₹1,000 crore in India gross and reaching ₹1,564 crore worldwide. Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller has received a strong boost in its third week.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 shows no signs of slowing down. The film has surpassed ₹1,564 crore globally while crossing the ₹1,000 crore gross mark in India during its third week. Despite a slight dip on weekdays, it has maintained impressive momentum, with weekend collections witnessing a fresh surge.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, the film earned ₹25.65 crore on Day 17 (Saturday), marking a solid jump over the third weekend. It had already raked in ₹674.17 crore in its opening week, followed by ₹263.65 crore in week two. This brings its total India gross to ₹1,179.30 crore, with net collections standing at ₹985.02 crore so far.

Overseas, the film added ₹10.00 crore on Day 17, taking its international total to ₹385.00 crore. With this, the worldwide gross now stands at ₹1,564.30 crore.

At this pace, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to cross the ₹1,000 crore net mark in India soon. While it is yet to surpass records held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Pushpa 2: The Rise, it has already overtaken the lifetime India collections of major blockbusters like RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, and KGF: Chapter 2.

About cast and plot

The film stars Ranveer Singh as Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who infiltrates the Lyari underworld under the alias Hamza, aiming to dismantle criminal and terror networks threatening India. The narrative traces his origins and transformation into Hamza Ali Mazari, set against the gritty backdrop of Lyari’s underworld as he rises through the ranks to complete his mission.

The ensemble cast includes Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, along with Danish Pandor and Udaybir Sandhu in key roles. The sequel also features a cameo by Yami Gautam.

Following the massive success of its first instalment, which earned ₹1,300 crore worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 is now firmly on track to set new benchmarks at the box office.

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