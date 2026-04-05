Is Donald Trump Hospitalised? ‘Trump Dead’ Surges Online After POTUS’ Sudden Absence From Public Appearances, Here’s What Really Happened

Rumours about Donald Trump’s health started swirling after the White House called a press lid, leading some to claim he’d landed in the hospital. But reporters on the ground confirmed he never left the West Wing.

In the middle of all this, Trump kept posting on Truth Social about the strike in Tehran, while Melania stayed focused on global humanitarian issues.

Is Donald Trump hospitalised?

As the US-Iran war raged on and threats from Iran kept coming, a rumour popped up on Saturday, April 5, that President Trump was rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre. The source didn’t provide much detail, no cause, nothing solid. That story quickly fell apart. Here’s the real story.

The rumour started right after the White House announced a “press lid” at 11:08 a.m. ET. Someone posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Trump had been taken to Walter Reed. No sources. Just claims. They even said the surrounding roads were blocked.

Trump Health Scare Goes Viral

This kind of press lid is routine, just a signal to reporters that the president won’t have any more scheduled activity that day. But people online often jump to conclusions, taking a press lid as a sign of an emergency.

The post had a video showing Trump’s motorcade heading to a hospital, but Grok pointed out it was old footage, back from when he went to a Pennsylvania hospital after being shot in July 2024.

White House Press Lid Sparks Panic

When the White House calls one, it just means reporters can pack up; the president won’t be out in public or making any more news that day.

The most concrete proof that Trump was still in the White House came when CBS News reporter Emma Nicholson snapped a photo of a Marine standing at the West Wing entrance.

That detail matters; when a Marine is on duty there, it means the president is inside. Guardian correspondent Hugo Lowell also posted that the White House had called a travel/photo lid, so Trump wasn’t expected to go anywhere or appear publicly.

Trump Hospital Rumour Explained

Meanwhile, Trump didn’t go silent. He was active on Truth Social, claiming a huge strike in Tehran killed several Iranian military leaders. So, Trump was obviously engaged and working, hardly the picture of someone rushed to a hospital.

And Melania? She kept posting about humanitarian work, updating the world on the rescue of Ukrainian teens from Russian-held areas.

People online pointed out that if Trump really had a medical emergency, Melania probably wouldn’t be posting about world affairs.

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