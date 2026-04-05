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Home > World News > ‘Ab Hum Andar Ghar Mein Ghus Ke…’ Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Threatens Strike On India, Warns Of Retaliation Days After Rajnath Singh’s Remarks

‘Ab Hum Andar Ghar Mein Ghus Ke…’ Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Threatens Strike On India, Warns Of Retaliation Days After Rajnath Singh’s Remarks

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s threat to target Kolkata has escalated tensions with India, days after Rajnath Singh warned of decisive retaliation.

Khawaja Asif ( IMAGE: X)
Khawaja Asif ( IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 5, 2026 13:03:53 IST

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‘Ab Hum Andar Ghar Mein Ghus Ke…’ Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Threatens Strike On India, Warns Of Retaliation Days After Rajnath Singh’s Remarks

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has declared his nation will retaliate by the strike in Kolkata against any future misadventures, a few days after the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh threatened to take unprecedented action against Islamabad in the recurrence of terror attacks.

The warnings were preceded by the April 22 anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people were murdered.

Khawaja Asif Threatens Kolkata Strike

Asif responded by saying, “If India attempts to create any false flag operation this time then God-willingly we will take it to Kolkata.

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India is yet to reply to this.

Asif further alleged that there was also evidence of a potential false-flag operation by their own men or Pakistanis in custody and that bodies could be planted and attributed to terrorism. He, however, failed to support his claim with any evidence.

This was not the first time Asif threatened India with future aggression this week, saying the illusion of space to have war between two nuclear states is inconceivable. He also threatened a rapid and precise response to the military activities of India.

‘Pakistan is determined to pursue…’ 

The Pakistani minister said: “There should be no mistaking: Pakistan is determined to pursue peace and stability in the region, though its determination to safeguard its sovereignty is unquestionable, its readiness is total, and its response will be swift, measured, decisive.

The threat that India gave to Pakistan

Thursday, Rajnath Singh, who was attending an event in poll-bound Kerala, threatened any misadventure of the neighbouring country, Pakistan, in the current state of affairs by inviting an unprecedented and decisive response.

According to the minister, after the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025, India had destroyed the terrorist hideouts and infrastructure in Pakistan.

He reported that following the Pahalgam attack, the Indian forces in operation Sindoor took Pakistan to its knees after 22 minutes and it was the largest operation it had against terrorism up to that time.

He said: I would like to tell you the operation is not yet over. Incident such dirty acts are repeated by Pakistan, our armed forces will provide a befitting response that they will never forget. What will happen this time will be an act never repeated.

War of words: Pakistan’s Strike Warning

During the operation of Sindoor, the Indian military had decimated at least nine terror camps within Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir and also made some heavy military bases within the state. Some of these infrastructures are still under repair.

The war came to an end on May 10 when Pakistan requested a ceasefire and both countries engaged in a series of retaliatory measures.

According to Singh, there is an increased level of national security under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the way the government acts and how it conducts itself has changed.

Whether it is the surgical strikes that followed the Uri terror attack or the air strikes that followed the Pulwama bombing of Indian security personnel vehicles or the operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam incident, we have dealt a significant blow to terrorism, he said. 

ALSO READ: ‘We Got Him’: Trump Announces ‘Dramatic’ Rescue Of Second US F-15 Crew Member From Downed Fighter Jet In Iran, Calls It ‘One Of The Most Daring Operations’ 

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‘Ab Hum Andar Ghar Mein Ghus Ke…’ Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Threatens Strike On India, Warns Of Retaliation Days After Rajnath Singh’s Remarks

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‘Ab Hum Andar Ghar Mein Ghus Ke…’ Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Threatens Strike On India, Warns Of Retaliation Days After Rajnath Singh’s Remarks

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‘Ab Hum Andar Ghar Mein Ghus Ke…’ Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Threatens Strike On India, Warns Of Retaliation Days After Rajnath Singh’s Remarks
‘Ab Hum Andar Ghar Mein Ghus Ke…’ Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Threatens Strike On India, Warns Of Retaliation Days After Rajnath Singh’s Remarks
‘Ab Hum Andar Ghar Mein Ghus Ke…’ Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Threatens Strike On India, Warns Of Retaliation Days After Rajnath Singh’s Remarks
‘Ab Hum Andar Ghar Mein Ghus Ke…’ Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Threatens Strike On India, Warns Of Retaliation Days After Rajnath Singh’s Remarks

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