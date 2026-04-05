‘We Got Him’: Trump Announces ‘Dramatic’ Rescue Of Second US F-15 Crew Member From Downed Fighter Jet In Iran, Calls It ‘One Of The Most Daring Operations’

US President Donald Trump announced that the American troops have managed to rescue the second member of the crew of a downed F-15E fighter jet in Iran, saying the operation was one of the most daring search and rescue operations in US history. Trump wrote on social media, stating that they have him, and that the rescued officer is now safe and sound, a senior colonel. He explained that the operation was conducted in several hours and it entailed a major military build-up in which aircrafts were utilized with sophisticated weaponry. The stranded airman in the mountainous terrain on the enemy lines is reported to have suffered injuries but is likely to recover.

What Did Trump Say?

Trump also disclosed that this rescue was accomplished following a previous successful mission of rescuing the first crew member of the same plane but the information was initially not shared so as not to compromise the second mission. The rescue of the twin was historic, he said, the first in the history of the military service of the United States, that two US pilots had been rescued singly, in hostile territory, and at such a great depth. He further pointed out that the operations also showed massive US air superiority over Iranian skies and that no Americans lost their lives during the operations.

Trump Announces ‘Dramatic’ Rescue Of Second US F-15 Crew Member From Downed Fighter Jet In Iran

The second rescue operation, as reported by several sources, was characterized by ground fighting and a complicated extraction operation. Authorities quoted in foreign media reported that the operation involved a fierce fire battle with special commando troops with powerful air support. Whereas there were reports that the mission ended with all the personnel safely out of Iran, there were also reports that the exfiltration stage was still critical to guaranteeing overall safety. The incident is preceded by the downing of the F-15E over Dehdasht and serves as a reminder of the tensions which are on the rise in the region and the high-risk rescue is a reminder of the increasing intensity of the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran.

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