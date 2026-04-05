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Home > World News > ‘Entire Region Will Turn Into Hell For You’: Iran Rejects Trump’s ‘Unbalanced’ 48-Hour Ultimatum To Make A Deal Or Reopen Strait of Hormuz

‘Entire Region Will Turn Into Hell For You’: Iran Rejects Trump’s ‘Unbalanced’ 48-Hour Ultimatum To Make A Deal Or Reopen Strait of Hormuz

Citing existing engagements, Trump had previously ordered the US Department of War to postpone military action against Iranian power installations for five days. This came after he had earlier threatened to hit Tehran's energy facilities if it did not open the Strait of Hormuz within the first 48 hours.

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Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 5, 2026 09:19:09 IST

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‘Entire Region Will Turn Into Hell For You’: Iran Rejects Trump’s ‘Unbalanced’ 48-Hour Ultimatum To Make A Deal Or Reopen Strait of Hormuz

According to Al Jazeera, Iran’s central military command has rejected US President Donald Trump’s latest threat to destroy the country’s vital infrastructure if a peace deal is not struck within 48 hours. The US leader’s threat of dire military repercussions if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened sparked a period of increased tensions prior to the rejection.

What Did Iran Say?

General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, speaking on behalf of the “Khatam al-Anbiya” Central Headquarters, responded to the ultimatum by calling the American president’s words “a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action.” Tehran’s belligerent remark follows President Trump’s statement on his Truth Social platform on Saturday that Iran has 48 hours to reach an agreement or reopen the vital shipping route “before all hell will rain down on them.” The post was a harsh reminder of the 10-day deadline he had previously set for the Islamic Republic.

Trump’s 48-hr Ultimatum

“Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out–48 hours before all hell will rain down on them. Glory be to GOD! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” his post read. The escalating rhetoric marks a sharp pivot from earlier diplomatic windows. On March 26, Trump had stated he was extending a pause on strikes targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure until Monday, April 6, 2026. At that time, the US President claimed the extension came as per a “request” from the Iranian Government, adding that negotiations were “going very well.”

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“In accordance with the request of the Iranian government, I am delaying the destruction of the energy plant by ten days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. The post stated, “Talks are ongoing and are going very well, despite false statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media and others.” Citing existing engagements, Trump had previously ordered the US Department of War to postpone military action against Iranian power installations for five days. This came after he had earlier threatened to hit Tehran’s energy facilities if it did not open the Strait of Hormuz within the first 48 hours.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Trump Says ‘Massive Strike’ In Tehran Has ‘Terminated’ Iran’s Top Military Leaders, Shares Explosion Video – Watch

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Tags: 48-hour ultimatumdonald trumpiraniran rejects ultimatumIran US tensionsIran warningmiddle east conflictstrait of hormuz

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‘Entire Region Will Turn Into Hell For You’: Iran Rejects Trump’s ‘Unbalanced’ 48-Hour Ultimatum To Make A Deal Or Reopen Strait of Hormuz

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‘Entire Region Will Turn Into Hell For You’: Iran Rejects Trump’s ‘Unbalanced’ 48-Hour Ultimatum To Make A Deal Or Reopen Strait of Hormuz

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‘Entire Region Will Turn Into Hell For You’: Iran Rejects Trump’s ‘Unbalanced’ 48-Hour Ultimatum To Make A Deal Or Reopen Strait of Hormuz
‘Entire Region Will Turn Into Hell For You’: Iran Rejects Trump’s ‘Unbalanced’ 48-Hour Ultimatum To Make A Deal Or Reopen Strait of Hormuz
‘Entire Region Will Turn Into Hell For You’: Iran Rejects Trump’s ‘Unbalanced’ 48-Hour Ultimatum To Make A Deal Or Reopen Strait of Hormuz
‘Entire Region Will Turn Into Hell For You’: Iran Rejects Trump’s ‘Unbalanced’ 48-Hour Ultimatum To Make A Deal Or Reopen Strait of Hormuz

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